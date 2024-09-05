Robert Pattinson ‘Ready’ To Return As Edward in ‘Twilight’ Reboot: And Kristen Stewart?!

Reading Time: 6 minutes

The upcoming Twilight reboot could happen with Robert Pattinson reprising his role as Edward, if the producers want it.

The last Twilight film was released in 2012, and for 10 long years, fans have been eager to return to the world of glittering vampires by any means necessary.

Of course, the ideal scenario would be if the original cast – which includes Robert, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner – were attached in some way.

Given that their supernatural characters are ageless, that seemed like a pipe dream.

But some new news about the future of the franchise has given fans hope, especially considering how eager the OG stars are to return to Forks!

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attend the “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” premiere at the Kinepolis cinema on November 15, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

‘Twilight’ Gets A Reboot: Vampire Tale Is Heading To TV

The global obsession with Edward, Jacob, and Bella has not died down since the release of the last film.

The Twilight Saga films broke box office records and no romantic franchise has been able to touch its success in the last ten years.

With that in mind, the powers that be, which include the author of the series Stephenie Meyer, have been hard at work producing new projects spun off from the original concept.

First, there was talk of starting over from scratch with a TV series retelling of the original series. The news came after MAX announced their plans to do the same with the Harry Potter franchise. The concept there was to do a season’s worth of episodes around one of the books.

The idea has received mixed reviews from fans, with the biggest criticism being that it would be impossible to reunite the original cast beloved by generations.

Still, both the Potter series and the Twilight TV show were given the greenlight – but the Twilight producers seemingly have found a way around the issue of losing the original stars.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart arrive at the Premiere of Summit Entertainment’s ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

‘Twilight’ Animated Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Lands at Netflix

Bingo! An animated series!

It’s how Bart Simpson’s managed to stay 10 years old for the last 34 years! It’s also how the cast has stayed relatively the same for the last three decades.

And that could prove to be the ticket for Twilight lovers!

An animated series based on Stephanie Meyer’s spin-off Twilight novel Midnight Sun was given a straight-to-series order at Netflix in the summer of 2024, according to Variety.

A year after it was announced to be in early development, Michael Burns, vice chairman of Lionsgate, confirmed in March 2024 that it would be an animated series. But landing on Netflix was a huge step in the project becoming a reality.

Midnight Sun was originally released in 2020. It serves as a retelling of the first Twilight book from the perspective of Edward Cullen rather than Bella Swan.

For the most part, it’s the same story, save for a handful of scenes we won’t spoil for now.

As the show is still in early development, an official cast has not been announced yet. But that also might mean that producers are speaking to the main actors who originated the most important roles to see if they’re willing to come back.

And there’s a good chance that they will!

Robert Pattinson attends the UK Premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’ at Odeon Leicester Square on November 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson on a ‘Twilight’ Reunion: ‘I’m Ready to Play 17 at a Moment’s Notice‘

The role of Edward Cullen, the eternal glittering teenage vampire who falls in love with human Bella Swan, launched Robert Pattinson’s career.

While some actors are haunted by the early roles they can’t escape, Robert has always been grateful for the success of Twilight and has never spoken ill of that time in his life.

In fact, in 2018, when he was asked about reprising the role of Edward, he admitted he was very keen to be a vampire again.

“Whenever anyone says [‘Twilight’]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” he said.

He added that with “the amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!”

Now, was he asked that question 7 years ago? Yes. Has his career trajectory completely changed since the last time he sparkled in the sunlight? Totally.

Was he likely making a joke here and really has no interest in being Edward Cullen again? That … is debatable.

Voice acting is lucrative, straightforward, and an easier schedule to manage, which is good for a new dad like him!

Kristen Stewart poses at the “Love Lies Bleeding” photocall during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 18, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart’s Preparing To Be A Vampire Again

Now, as we said, no definitive casting has been confirmed yet. However, if the producers are looking to nail down the film’s original Bella Swan, Kristen Stewart might just be in the headspace for it.

More than a decade after she last played Bella in the Twilight movies, the actress is returning to the world of bloodsuckers.

Kristen is set to star opposite Oscar Isaac in Flesh of the Gods, a vampire thriller from director Panos Cosmatos.

The two will play a married couple who “descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80’s Los Angeles,” according to a news release.

“When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

That’s a much more grown up vampire tale than the last one. And maybe that’s a good thing.

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, author Stephenie Meyer, and actor Robert Pattinson arrive at the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

But Would Kristen Stewart Return For the ‘Twilight’ Reboot?

As Midnight Sun is told from Edward’s perspective, it would be crucial to land Robert to reprise his role.

But the story still includes Bella Swan, and that would mean producers would need to approach Kristen Stewart as well. Kristen’s career has also skyrocketed since leaving the Twilight franchise behind.

More than a few times she’s been a breath away for an Oscar nomination for her work and is one of the most sought after stars in Hollywood.

So, why would she return to her roots when there’s so much ahead of her. Frankly, because perhaps more than anyone else, Kristen Stewart loved the Twilight movies.

On a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Stewart pushed back when there was some share thrown at Bella.

“Let’s talk about Bella for a second,” podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked. “Do we not like her in retrospect?”

“Do we not like her?,” Kristen shot back. “Whoa. Hey, you better be careful. I don’t know if you can tell who you’re talking to right now.”

Her reaction falls in line with a lot of what Kristen has said about the franchise since leaving it behind. In fact, she’s actually had ideas of how the stories could be rebooted for a more adult audience.

“I can only see it now,” Kristen told Variety. “It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”