Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is a go, but it’s still a no-go for Johnny Depp’s return.

Fans of the beloved Disney franchise have been waiting a LONG TIME for the studio to reboot the movies without it’s key star.

Hope was all but lost, until producer Jerry Bruckheimer gave Pirates fans a thrilling update in March.

But Johnny Depp fans? Not so much.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Is ‘On Track’ to Still Be Made

While promoting his latest film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Jerry Bruckheimer was asked about the future of his two, greatest film dynasties: Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Top Gun 3 is all anyone has talked about since the sequel was the smash hit of the summer of 2022 and was touted as saving the cinema industry. Meanwhile, it’s been seven years since the last Pirates movie was released.

Bruckheimer admitted that launching more sequels for both franchises would be difficult, but not impossible

“It’s hard to tell. You really don’t know,” Bruckheimer told Comicbook.com. “You don’t know how they come together… Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you. But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Certain actors? Like the kind that had falling out with the studio over allegations of abuse made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard?

That seems to but a nail in that pirate coffin – or does it?

Johnny Depp’s Future With ‘Pirates’ Franchise

Despite Bruckheimer’s assurances that Pirates 6 is in the works, there is still so much uncertainity about the reboot.

Except to say that it is intended to be a reboot.

The last film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ended with a post credit scene that perfectly set up another film for the characters of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy).

However, when Pirates 6 was initially announced, the idea was to focus on the film on an entirely new set of characters with Margot Robbie in the lead role.

She has since confessed that the project with her involvement is dead in the water.

So, what now? Well, that remains to be seen, but before Bruckheimer’s comments, there were murmurs that Johnny Depp could still return to Pirates as Jack Sparrow – just not as the main character.

The rumor indicated that Jack would be a supporting character to another pirate’s adventure.

Then again, while Disney might want him back, Johnny may not feel the same.

During his defamation trial, Depp said that he felt “betrayed” by Disney firing him from the iconic role after what happen with his ex-wife. So, the choice may very well be made by his hand, not the House of Mouse’s.