Eminem’s Estranged Mom ‘Terminally Ill’ With Lung Cancer: Report

Eminem’s relationship with his estranged mom has inspired numerous songs and a memorable storyline in the rapper’s biopic.

Now, it looks as though the situation is coming to a head in tragic fashion.

According to a new report from In Touch, Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

And while the music icon continues to provide for his mom financially, the two are reportedly not on speaking terms.

In fact, sources close to the situation say they’re unsure if Em is even aware of his mother’s illness.

Eminem’s Mom Fights For Her Life

A source describes Debbie as “terminally ill with advanced lung cancer” and notes that her son has not been to St. Joseph, Missouri, to see her.

“There are not many options [for Debbie],” the insider says.

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

The source goes on to express concern over whether Em even knows about his mother’s condition.

“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the insider adds.

“He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”

Eminem performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Debbie’s History of Health Issues

In a 2008 interview, Debbie revealed that she was battling breast cancer.

“I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids,” Debbie told The Village Voice while promoting her memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.

“There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. I’m still under doctor’s care, which I probably will be for a while.

“Basically, a lot of the stuff is hereditary, but that happens. Cancers and heart disease and all that, and all the genetic things. I worry about my boys, having high blood pressure and things.”

Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

These days, Eminem is focused on family like never before.

He recently beamed with pride at daughter Hailie’s wedding. And insiders say the hip hop legend has even made peace with ex-wife Kim Scott.

Unfortunately, it seems that Eminem and his mother remain estranged.

And they might not have much time left to repair their relationship.

Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m a very proud mother,” Debbie told The Village Voice. “I don’t think there’s anything he can do to me that he hasn’t already done through the media.”

We wish Debbie and her family all the best during this enormously difficult time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.