Jax Taylor Reveals Bipolar Disorder, PTSD Diagnoses Amid Divorce Dram

Jax Taylor has opened up about something very personal and, at times, quite painful.

On September 2, the long-time Bravo personality wrote on Instagram that he had recently been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.

Taylor also acknowledged that navigating his diagnoses has been an “emotional” process for him over the last several weeks.

Jax Taylor’s Bipolar Confession: How He’s Doing Now

“A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself,” Taylor wrote online alongside a black-and-white photo of himself reading.

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

Taylor rose to small screen fame as a cast member on Vanderpump Rules and now helps anchor spinoff The Valley.

He and Brittany Cartwright just filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

Continued Taylor on Monday:

“It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.

“Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

This Is Why He Went To Rehab

Taylor spent 30 days in the aforementioned facility this past July and August.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a representative for the reality star told People Magazine on July 30, adding back then:

“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family.

“They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

In her filing, Cartwright listed the couple’s date of separation as January 24 and wrote down “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their split. She ia also seeking legal and physical custody of son Cruz, 3.

Brittany broke down in tears over the divorce last week, while Taylor has not addressed it yet in public.

Concluded Jax in this new, revealing message:

Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know.