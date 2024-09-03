Kate Middleton Ready to Return to Work Following Cancer Battle: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kate Middleton is ready to get back to work following her courageous battle with cancer.

What a journey it’s been!

A source close to the royal family is insisting that Kate’s health has improved to the point that she now feels capable of resuming her royal duties on a full-time basis.

The insider says that with summer at an end and her kids back in school, Kate is eager to return to the hectic schedule of a future queen.

But is that really what’s best for her?

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston on December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton to Return to Full-Time Work Schedule?

That’s the claim being made in a new report from Life & Style.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet time for her. She always gets emotional over back to school. It’s a new milestone for her kids and more proof of how fast they’re growing up,” says the insider.

“But she’s also very excited to be getting back to work herself,” the source adds.

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier. And with them busy at school, she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again.”

Kate appeared at Wimbledon in July, and fans were thrilled to see her looking healthy and happy.

Insiders say the experience left Kate feeling energized and optimistic.

At the time, however, she was not yet ready to resume her full slate of duties. But six weeks later, Kate is reportedly raring to go.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives to attend the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service” at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the source, Kate “can’t wait to reconnect with the public.”

The princess is reportedly eager to “get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business.”

“She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits,” the insider adds.

A Gradual Return to Royal Duties

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Clearly, she’s keen to get back to work. But Kate is also being careful not to take on too much too soon.

“Ideally, she’d like to be back to her old schedule. But it’s going to take time for her to get there. And she’s being urged to take it slow and steady,” says the source.

And of course, Kate has the full support of her loving husband, Prince William.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“William is pretty anxious but trying not to stand in her way because he knows how eager she is to have life get back to normal,” the insider adds.

“She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working. So he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly.”

Kate’s optimism is encouraging. But it’s good to know that her loved ones are encouraging her to take her time.

She’s been through a lot in recent months, and her health should remain her top priority.