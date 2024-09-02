Jennifer Lopez Shrugs Off Divorce, Breaks Social Media Silence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jennifer Lopez seemingly has something to say about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

But it’s not overly profound.

On August 31, the singer/actress shared a number of selfies and sexy snapshots on Instagram, writing as a simple and apparently telling caption:

Oh, it’s been a summer.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Atlas” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When it comes to Lopez’s personal life, this appears to be a drastic understatement.

The A-Lister spent barely any time at all with her estranged husband, sparking rumors many weeks ago of an impending split.

Lopez and Affleck even put their home for sale back in June, making it seem impossible to believe that divorce wasn’t inevitable.

J. Lo, however, seems to have left her romantic fate up to a higher power.

“Everything is unfolding in divine order,” she included in this brand new social media post.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This message comes 11 days after Lopez filed to end her marriage after just two years.

In her divorce filing, Lopez wrote “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the break-up, listing the date of separation as April 26 and asking that neither she nor Ben receive spousal support.

The superstar and Affleck had been engaged back in 2004, only to call off their relationship and go on to both date and marry other people.

They rekindled this flame in 2021 and then eloped in July 2022, prior to holding a huge wedding reception for family members and friends in Georgia.

It really did seem like a fairy tale story at the time.

Jennifer Lopez attends the “ATLAS” Photo Call on May 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Now, sadly, it has turned into a nightmare… some reports even state that the couple started having problems way back during their honeymoon.

By the end, Affleck — who has yet to speak out publicly on the divorce — was totally checked out.

“Ben left the filing and the divorce in Jen’s hands, almost like a parting gift,” a source recently told In Touch Weekly. “He really doesn’t care and gave up a long time ago.”

What an unfortunate to conclusion, huh?

Still, this union isn’t the most disappointing thing to ever involve Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Anyone who has seen the movie Gigi knows what we’re talking about.