James Earl Jones Voice Roles: Is He The Arby’s Ad Narrator?!

James Earl Jones was an accomplished actor of the stage and screen, but his voice roles are perhaps what he’ll be known best for.

His passing has reminded fans of all his incredible roles through the years where his voice was the star of the show.

From the iconic Darth Vader to the most important Disney King of them all, James’ baritone was not only instantly recognisable, but also immensely powerful.

Still, there are some roles fans might be surprised to learn James had as a voice actor. In fact, he’s done quite a bit of TV work that some have completely forgotten.

Like a certain ad that remains iconic to this day.

James Earl Jones’ Most Iconic Voice Roles

In 1977, the world was introduced to Darth Vader, the Sith Lord villain who would face off time and time against the Jedis in the Star Wars franchise.

Though James never suited up in the all black metallic suit himself, he voiced perhaps the most famous movie villain of all time in over a dozen Star Wars projects.

He originated the role in the original trilogy, New Hope, Empire Strikes Back and Return of The Jedi. He returned to voice Darth again when Hayden Christensen famously made the transition from Anakin to Vader in Revenge of the Sith.

But James didn’t stop there. He returned twice more to the role on film, in Rogue One and in the last Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker. Also, he lent his voice to TV projects, such as Star Wars: Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He can even be heard on the Star Tours attraction at Disney Parks around the world.

The One True King

But Darth Vader is not the only Disney owned character that James voiced. In 1994, he lent his voice to the role of Mufasa in the Oscar nominated film, The Lion King.

And just like with Vader, James was happy to return to the role whenever the studio needed him to. He returned as Mufasa in straight to TV films like The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar and The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride. He also can be heard in another Disney Park attraction, this time in Epcot in Orlando in a show called Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable.

But most notably, he was the only member of the original cast to return to the live-action/CGI remake of the Lion King in 2019.

It remains to be seen if he will appear in the upcoming prequel Mufasa: The Lion King, though he is not listed as part of the cast as of now.

“This Is CNN”

James Earl Jones voice roles extended beyond the big screen.

Cable news viewers will forever remember him as the Voice of CNN. For decades, he lent his voice to CNN’s tagline, “This is CNN,” complete with a dramatic pause after “This …”

A CNN spokesperson said in a statement following his passing that Jones “was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace, and decorum.”

“That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James,” the statement added.

But is James Earl Jones The Voice of Arby’s Too?

Each generation will remember James for any number of his voice roles. And despite having one of these most recognizable voices of all-time, there is still some mystery about his resume.

Case in point: for years, fans have been convinced that James Earl Jones was the voice of Arby ads, proudly proclaiming “We have the meats” as the narrator.

However, though their voices are similar, Ving Rhames has been the voice of Arby’s commercials since 2014.

If you need proof, check out this ad from April 2024. Rhames made his first on-camera appearance in an Arby’s ad for Free Sandwich Month.

But fear not, James has had dozens of other voice roles you might not remember!

James Earl Jones Lesser Known Voice Roles

Simpson fans will recall that James appeared in a number of Halloween specials over the years. Most notably, he voiced an alternate-universe Maggie in “Treehouse of Horror V”.

He voiced the narrator in 3rd Rock from the Sun, did an episode of Garfield in the 90’s as Diablo, and played the Giant in the 2009 movie Jack and the Beanstalk.

But back to Disney, legend has it he also voiced the idol god Mara in Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye attraction in Disneyland until 2013. The voice was later changed, but many fans still believe it’s James, with modifications.