‘Storage Wars’ Stars Brandi Passante& Jarrod Schulz’s Divorce: …

What’s the story with Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz’s divorce?

The former Storage Wars couple broke up years ago, keeping it quiet — at first.

Obviously, Storage Wars viewers aren’t shocked at the news. Their on-screen dynamic didn’t exactly seem lovey-dovey.

But how did their breakup happen? What are the divorce details?

Storage Wars couple Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante had infamous conflicts, including when he drove her car into a pole. Whoops! (Image Credit: A&E)

When did ‘Storage Wars’ stars Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz divorce?

That’s actually a little bit complex to answer. Because, technically, they didn’t.

Officially, in legal terms, Brandi and Jarrod never married. But they were in a long-term relationship, shared a business, had children together, and were life partners — until they weren’t.

In some relationships, avoiding marriage can simplify a split. But having kids and a business together can make a conscious uncoupling complex even without a marriage license.

When it comes to the children, Brandi has repeatedly characterized herself as the primary caregiver of her children. Both before and after the 2018 split.

Their son, Cameron, and their daughter, Payton, are both teens. However, both parents have tastefully avoided mentioning them often.

After news of Brandi and Jarrod’s split became public in 2020, Brandi told The Dad Diary that “I did a lot of it on my own anyway. … I have them all the time, 24/7 they’re here with me, so I have to navigate that.”

Why did Brandi and Jarrod split?

After seeing them clash and bicker on Storage Wars (famously, there are toxic clips that A&E itself has uploaded), their 2018 breakup wasn’t a shock. Even if it took fans a couple of years to learn of it.

Additionally, Brandi’s characterization of herself as being the primary caregiver for both of their children to such an extent that being a single mom wasn’t so different may have been a major contributing factor.

Even more seriously, a May 2021 TMZ report detailed Jarrod’s charge of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against Brandi. According to the report, he left the scene and was not arrested. Apparently, because the two were no longer in a relationship, authorities did not rush to pursue the matter.

Storage Wars couple Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante did not always seem to like each other, despite their relationship. (Image Credit: A&E)

Since then, both Brandi and Jarrod appear to have moved on.

In May of 2024, Brandi took to her Instagram to share photos of her new man, Clifford Beaver.

Clifford works as a realtor. And from the photos that Brandi’s posting, she’s much happier these days than she appeared with Jarrod during their Storage Wars era.

Jarrod may have also moved on

Unlike Brandi, Jarrod is not especially active on social media. His last post to Instagram, for example, was in May of 2022.

At the time, he shared a photo with someone named Rochel Beckman. He did not formally confirm that the two were dating. TV Shows Ace reported that Rochel had posted about him on social media, gushing about him in 2019.

“It’s crazy how much happier life can be when you are appreciated and cared for the way a person should be,” she wrote at the time. Presumably, this was a reference to Jarrod.

Clearly, both Storage Wars exes have moved past their erstwhile relationship. Things were messy, but it wasn’t (technically) a messy divorce.