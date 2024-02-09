Are T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach banned from Disney World?

Even though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have had relationship problems lately, they are still together.

That’s good, because their relationship and the scandal surrounding it cost them their once-celebrated careers.

And it may have cost them something else: the ability to visit the most magical place on Earth.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Did Disney ban T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from all Disney parks?

During Thursday’s episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spoke to fellow runner and former The Bachelor lead, Matt James.

Matt spoke about his plans for 2024, saying that he is “going to run the London Marathon” in April.

“I am going to try to get Rachael into a race,” he said of Rachael Kirkconnell, his girlfriend. “The Disney 5k. She loves Disney, so any way to entice her into not being mad about me buying so many running shoes.”

At this point. T.J. mentioned that he and Amy would love to join the two to run a 5k. However, he didn’t think that a Disney park would permit it.

“I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” T.J. told Matt, though he said it with a laugh.

“We will check,” T.J. continued. “Last we checked, we weren’t.”

Remember, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes previously worked for Disney

For two years, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach both worked for the ABC network, which is a Disney property.

The two newscasters’ relationship went public, prompting a suspension from their jobs. That suspension lasted for nearly two months.

Then, in January 2023, ABC followed that suspension by firing them both from GM3.

In March of 2022, both T.J. and Amy were still technically married to their respective spouses. They were training, side-by-side, for the New York City Half Marathon.

This is when they began dating.

Some would say that this is just further evidence that nothing good comes from running. Others would say that they fell in love because they have so much in common.

Was it a work relationship or a pair of affairs?

T.J. had been married to Marilee Fiebig for 13 years. The two share 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

On December 28, 2022, he filed for divorce. This was nearly two months after the world learned of his romance with Robach.

Meanwhile, Amy had nearly finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue before the romance became public knowledge.

Both Amy and T.J. have maintained that they did not cheat. Their respective marriages were already over, if not on paper.

Meanwhile, late last year, the world learned that their exes were dating each other. Apparently, they bonded over the “scandal.”

It’s all super weird. And, for the record, we have no idea if T.J. and Amy have a Disney park ban or if they just feel that the vibes would be weird. It doesn’t sound like they know, either.