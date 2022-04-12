Gilbert Gottfried, Beloved Comedian and Voice Actor, Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, a veteran comedian and actor best known for his quick wit and distinctive voice, died on Tuesday afternoon, according to member of his family.

He was 67 years old.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," read the message this afternoon posted by Gottfried's loved ones.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor.

"Love, the Gottfried family."

Gilbert's representative, Glenn Schwartz, tells TMZ that his friend and client passed away from a heart abnormality called Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

The late star's career spanned multiple decades, dating back to the 1970s when he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

He later grew into a major name thanks to a stint on The Cosby Show in the 1980s.

Gilbert was also a standout in Beverly Hills Cop II, portraying business manager Sidney Bernstein.

The comedian will likely be remembered for his over-the-top, exaggerated voice, however.

It helped Gilbert land the role of the wise-cracking bird Diego in 1992's animated smash, Aladdin and also caused Gottfried to land the voice of the Aflac Duck in the early 2000s.

Earlier this year, fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson passed away, both of whom were close pals with Gottfried.

"This photo is very sad now," wrote Gilbert as a caption to the following picture of the trio this winter. "RIP Bog Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed."

Among the tributes pouring in to the comedic legend was one from former costar Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," Alexander Tweeted on Tuesday, adding:

"What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me.

"My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried."

More recently, in 2017, Gottfried was the subject of the documentary Gilbert.

He also co-hosted a podcast, "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!" where he and Frank Santopadre interviewed various Hollywood icons and legends.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, 14-year-old daughter Lily, 12-year-old son Max, sister Karen and nephew Graham.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

May Gilbert Gottfried rest in peace.