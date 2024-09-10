Rachel Zoe Divorce: What Is The Reason for Split with Rodger Berman?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe divorce must have a reason. But what is it?

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe helped define the mid-2000s, shaping how we remember that decade — for better or for worse.

For 26 years, her marriage to Rodger Berman has made the two a fashion power couple. They’ve shared their lives and welcomed children together.

You don’t end a marriage after more than a quarter of a century without a reason. So why the divorce?

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend Rachel Zoe And Miranda Kerr Host Autumnal Event In Los Angeles, CA at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 18, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for ABA)

After 26 years, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are getting a divorce

On Monday, September 9, Rachel Zoe took to her Instagram page to release a joint statement with Rodger Berman.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” the statement began.

“We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created,” the former couple affirmed. “And our countless memories together.”

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling – The Stars, The Parties and The Power Brokers at Annenberg Space For Photography on February 04, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman affirmed in their divorce announcement.

“We are committed to co-parent our boys,” they expressed. “And to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”

The now former couple asked: “We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend the Rachel Zoe Fall 2018 LA Presentation on February 5, 2018. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

But what was the reason for their divorce?

Signing off, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman concluded: “with love and gratitude.”

As you can see, the former fashion power couple did not decide to explain the end of their marriage. Instead, they simply announced it and said that it was amicable.

It is very nice to see couples using professional publicist announcement styles instead of being messy. But this doesn’t really explain the reason why Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are getting a divorce.

Designer Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend Brian Atwood’s Celebration of PUMPED hosted by Melissa McCarthy and Eric Buterbaugh on October 23, 2015. (Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Brian Atwood)

However, the signs were there.

Throughout the summer of 2024, Rachel Zoe’s Instagram followers (again, her impact on a certain era of celebrity fashion cannot be overstated) were asking where Rodger was. The commenters had clearly picked up on a change in the couple.

Perhaps they were not ready to announce anything yet. Or maybe they were still hoping to work things out. Either way, the two have decided to divorce.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Their relationship was not private

Even if Rachel and Rodger have not yet decided to be transparent about the reason for their divorce, they’ve showcased their relationship before.

From 2007 to 2013, they aired their relationship on The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo. Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe did the same in 2015.

Obviously, as a couple, they have a lot of fans — a few of whom are younger than the couple’s relationship history. Now, it’s over. That’s going to be an adjustment for folks who followed their love story for decades. But it’s definitely a bigger adjustment for the couple going through a divorce.