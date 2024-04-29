Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter is already a Grammy winner, but now she’s ready to take on a whole new role: Princess!

On April 29, the trailer for Disney’s next live-action epic dropped. Fans lost it over the sneak peek incredible visuals, the heart-pounding music, and the cast reveal, which includes Blue AND her mother!

That’s right, they’re BOTH going to be in this new movie! Let’s dive in!

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney))

Blue Ivy Carter Joins Voice Cast Of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King”

Disney debuted the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel/sequel to the 2019 “photorealistic “live action” remake of classic 90’s animated film, The Lion King.

In the trailer, the cast is confirmed for the first time, and many of the original voices from he 2019 flick are returning, like Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Beyoncé

But the big surprise? Good Morning America also revealed that Beyoncé’s daughter joined the cast as Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala.

Daughter of a King and Queen makes her a princess! Show us the lie!

Meet The New Mufasa

Mufasa promises to share the titular lion’s origin story for the first time, depicting his childhood with his rival brother Scar. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively.

Aaron Pierre is a relatively unknown actor, starring in projects like the movie Old and the series, Genius. However, this is just the start of his journey with Disney, as he’s also poised to be in the revival Marvel movie, Blade.

Blue Ivy Carter is seen onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is also a fairly new actor to the scene, with his credits including films like Luce, Monsters and Men, and It Comes at Night.

James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in both the 1994 original film and 2019 remake. Meanwhile, Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in 1994 and Chiwetel Ejiofor took over in 2019. No official word if James will reprise his role this time. At 93, he may be looking to sit this one out.

Congratulations, Blue! Here’s hoping this is a start of a franchise for the next generation!