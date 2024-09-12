‘Golden Bachelorette’ Spoilers, Premiere Date, & More Details Revealed

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is almost upon us, and the spoilers are rolling in at a furious pace!

Yes, we haven’t even seen Joan Vassos‘ suitors pile out of a limousine yet.

But we might already know the identity of the lucky guy who wins her final rose!

Joan Vassos meets Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

In case it isn’t clear already, the remainder of this article contains numerous spoilers about Joan Vassos’ tenure as the first Golden Bachelorette.

Okay, with the warnings out of the way, it’s on to the spoilers!

Joan Vassos will star as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. (ABC)

The first season of The Golden Bachelorette will premiere with a 2-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes dropping weekly every Wednesday.

“For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos,” ABC says about the upcoming season.

“The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.”

Who Is Joan Vassos?

If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, you know all to well Joan Vassos story.

A private school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, Vassos, 61, she appeared on the first ever The Golden Bachelor, vying for the heart of Gerry Turner.

Joan eliminated herself due to a medical concern with her daughter. During her time on the show, it was clear just how much her family meant to her. This included her late husband, John.

John died after 32 years of marriage from pancreatic cancer. “He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished,” the newest Bachelorette wrote on Instagram in January.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Who Does Theresa Wind Up With?

WARNING: SPOILERS ARE DEFINITELY AHEAD

According to spoiler master Reality Steve, Joan’s final four will consist of the following suitors:

Chock Chapple, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas; Guy Gansert, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada; Jordan Heller, 61, a sales manager from Chicago; and Pascal Ibgui, 69, a salon owner also from Chicago.

Only Chock, Guy, and Pascal make it through to the Fantasy Suite round.

Steve says Joan will only have two overnight dates during that all-important point in the competition. And she’s still in a relationship with one of the guys (no pun intended)!

Guy Gansert is one of the contestants on Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette. (ABC)

Yes, Joan may soon be a doctor’s wife, as she reportedly concludes her season by handing her final rose to Guy Gansert.

But while the couple may have found love, it seems that they’re in no rush to make it to the altar.

Is Joan Vassos Engaged to Guy Gansert?

Joan Vassos speaks to Jesse Palmer during her time on The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

While Steve was able to confirm that Joan and Guy are still together, there’s no word yet on whether they’re engaged. That won’t come as much of a shock to fans who are familiar with Joan’s views on moving too quickly.

“I probably won’t rush into a marriage right away — and not only because of what happened with Gerry and Theresa,” Joan recently explained to CNN.

“I think it takes some time to really get to know somebody. Out in the wild, in the real world, you need to spend some time there.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce their divorce on Good Morning America. (Image Credit: ABC)

“If it ends up in engagement, I’m open to that. I do believe this process works. I’ve seen it work for so many couples on The Bachelor, so I believe in the process.” Joan added.

“If it ends up in engagement, that’s great. If it ends up in, you and I are going to get to know each other better in the outside world, that’s perfect also.”

Yes, it seems that Gerry and Theresa’s quickie divorce may have left Joan feeling a little skittish about the prospect of walking down the aisle.

Thankfully, happy endings can take many forms, and it sounds like Joan has found hers!