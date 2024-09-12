Dave Grohl Mistress’ Identity: Who Is She and How Did They Meet?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For several days now, Dave Grohl’s mistress’ identity has been a hot topic of conversation on social media.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Grohl has admitted to fathering a child with a woman who is not his wife of more than 20 years, Jordyn Blum.

In announcing his child’s birth on social media, the Foo Fighters frontman offered no information regarding the mother’s identity.

Dave Grohl, and his wife Jordyn Grohl are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Ladies’ Singles first round match between Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain and VONduring day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl Admits to Extramarital Affair

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” Grohl wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Grohl went on to admit that he had betrayed his wife and daughters and revealed that he plans to work hard to “regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he concluded.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performs as part of the mystery band “The Churnups” on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl Mistress’ Identity: What Do We Know?

The identity of Grohl’s mistress remains a mystery. But gossip outlet DeuxMoi has offered new information courtesy of a tip from an anonymous informant.

“Dave is currently not living in the family home, but instead he is living in a home Jordyn recently renovated for her business,” the insider writes.

“I can’t name the new baby’s mother, but she was well known to both Dave and Jordyn since 2017,” the source claims.

“Dave was not present for the birth but has been to see his new daughter multiple times. His other daughters have not yet met their sister.”

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival – Day 2 at Veterans Park on July 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

The insider goes on to claim that Grohl has been “struggling” since the death of his friend and bandmate Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

But, the insider says, “none of that can excuse what he has done to his family” and “divorce is definitely looking like an option.”

The Start of the Rumors

DeuxMoi has long been considered one of the most credible gossip outlets. And they were the first to report on rumors that Grohl was cheating on his wife.

Dave Grohl performs onstage during the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative at the U.S. Department of State on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

According to The Mirror, the proprietor of the site alleged in a 2023 podcast interview that Grohl had been unfaithful.

The revelation prompted a series of Reddit threads about Grohl’s alleged infidelity.

“This frontman aka nice guy that was once in the most popular 90s band of all time isn’t the perfect guy you think he is. I’ve known him to have a muse/lover for years,” wrote one user.

Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

“She has been seen with him at multiple shows and events in different cities over the years. Can’t believe this has never got out bc they were so obvious.”

“I think it’s cooled down now but def went on strong for a while. I wonder if his marriage is open? I’m sure this isn’t the only girl,” another added.

Grohl has been keeping a low profile this week for obvious reasons.

But we’ll continue to keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.