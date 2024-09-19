Does Travis Kelce Have Kids? No, But He Wants Them – And ‘Soon’

While Travis Kelce has been a big deal for football lovers for years, it’s only in the last year that the entire world has become completely obsessed with the Chiefs tight end.

Ever since he started dating Taylor Swift, every aspect of his life has become a thing of interest: his career, his family… his thoughts on having a family!

Is fatherhood on the horizon for Travis Kelce? ((Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images))

Does Travis Kelce have kids? No.

But does Travis Kelce want kids? Yes, and from the sound of things, the sooner the better!

Travis Kelce Already Has Baby Names Picked Out

While Travis Kelce doesn’t have any kids yet, he has given the matter a fair bit of thought.

Or so it would seem from some of the comments he’s made on his podcast.

We’ll talk about his search for a “breeder” in a minute, but more recently, Travis shared with listeners tuning into his April 3rd show with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger that he actually had a name picked out for his future child.

“I might name my first kid Conan. I might,” he confessed to Arnold.

It’s worth noting here that Schwarzenegger famously starred in the 1982 hit film Conan the Barbarian, and that this may have just been one of Travis’ “jokes” to stir up the Swifites.

But it isn’t a bad name, all the same!

Travis Kelce & Kids: I’m Looking For A ‘Breeder’

Let’s take a step back for a second – a step back to February 2023.

Back then, Travis was about to face off with his brother, Jason Kelce, at the Super Bowl.

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, was pregnant with their third daughter, and the world was pretty obsessed with the growing Kelce brood.

Travis Kelce celebrates with mom Donna Kelce after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. ((Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images))

(There are now rumors that Kylie is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, but nothing has been confirmed.)

No one more so than their mother, Donna Kelce.

In an episode of their podcast, “New Heights” , before the big game Travis and brother joked with their mom, about who she was rooting for in the big game. Jason argued that Donna was Team Eagles because he, unlike Travis, had given her grandchildren.

Travis, who didn’t have kids then and still doesn’t now, admitted that, as he was single at the time, he’d have to start catching up if he wanted to stay in his mother’s good graces.

In what was obviously a joke – though a poor one, if we may say so – Travis start “breeding” and made a plea to women who might have him.

“To all the breeders out there,” he said, later adding, “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.”

Travis Kelce smiles while being interviewed after the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on October 10, 2022. ((Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images))

The Backlash From Swifties & His Mom Doubling Down

The comment went fair unnoticed by most until Travis started dating Taylor Swift.

As the pair got more serious, rumors started to swirl that they could be getting engaged and talking about plans for starting a family.

As a result, the comment resurfaced and many found the joke to be in poor taste.

While Travis has never commented on the joke further, his mother has made sure the world knew just where she stood with her sons.

Donna admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she favors Jason because he has given her grandchildren.

“Right now, Jason is a little ahead because of the grandchildren,” Donna said ahead of Super Bowl 2023, “but I’m sure Travis will catch up soon.”

Soon? Um, don’t think so. Let’s see if she makes it to the Super Bowl to cheer him on before anyone starts suggestions little Traylors, shall we?

Brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce wave onstage during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in 2023 ((Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images))

Travis Kelce “Jokes” About Taylor Swift Being Pregnant

As it turns out, Travis has a habit of putting his foot in his mouth when it comes to his podcast.

It’s very likely he’s doing it on purpose, enjoying all the drama it causes.

But in March 2024, he actually implied that he couldn’t wait for Taylor to be pregnant, because he “couldn’t wait” to make a little human of his own.

As you can imagine, that was a big day for Travylor conspiracy theorists! These days, insiders say Taylor and Travis are “nesting” in preparation for married life.

But is there any truth to the rumors that Travis is planning to retire from football so that he can spend more time with Taylor? We’ll find out after this season! In the meantime, you know the KC tight end is laser-focused on scoring that third consecutive Super Bowl victory!

Travis Kelce attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Uncle Travis is a big hit

For right now, if you’re looking to see Travis hanging with some little ones, look no further than his 3 nieces.

Uncle Trav loves to gush about his brother’s three daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte Ray, 2, and Bennett, 9 months.

“He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine,” Kylie told PEOPLE in early 2023. “He’s all in.”

Sounds like that’s enough for now, right Trav?