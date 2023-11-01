For the most part, Taylor Swift’s fans have enjoyed her Travis Kelce era.

It turns out that dating a notorious dirtbag for a few weeks earlier in the year will prep the world to support you in your next relationship.

That doesn’t mean that fans and even friends don’t have worries about Taylor and Travis’ whirlwind romance.

Now, Swifies are abuzz with a new concern: does Travis see Taylor as his “breeder?” Because his still-recent comments are not going over well.

In February of this year, Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, were joking with their mom on their New Heights podcast.

At the time, they were asking her about which Super Bowl team she supported — as Travis was with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

(I was today years old when I learned that either of them, let alone both, played the Super Bowl this year. My research also tells me that Travis won. Good for him!)

So, during the podcast, Jason suggested that their mom was rooting for him — because he and his wife, Kylie, had given her grandchildren.

The two have three children — 4-year-old Wyatt, 2-year-old Elliotte Ray (that is not a typo), and 9-month-old Bennett.

Meanwhile, Travis was single at the time, and does not have children.

As a result, Travis joked that he needed to “start breeding” in order to match Jason in his mother’s esteem.

Was he joking? Yes. But he then chose to continue the joke. And you can probably see where Taylor’s stans are finding reasons to frown.

“To all the breeders out there,” Travis later said on the podcast. “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.”

Back in July, Travis Kelce attended Taylor’s jarringly lucrative Eras tour when she made a stop in Kansas City.

The two later touched base, which apparently led to more touching … sparking dating rumors in early September.

By late September, Taylor became something of a regular in the stands of his games. She dragged her famous friends along to watch. And many of her fans began grudgingly learning about the sport that he plays.

Travis’ comments are making the rounds on social media, now that people outside of the sports fandom know who he is.

“I ain’t a swiftie but don’t have to be one to be weirded out about Travis Kelce calling women ‘breeders,’ that ain’t it dude,” one tweet reads.

“Forever grateful that Joe Alwyn kept to himself and is private. It’s what makes Travis Kelce’s statements from earlier this year about ‘finding a breeder’ cringe,” another tweeted. “You are free to say what you want but are not free from the consequences of doing so. Women are not objects.”

Obviously, we can all understand that Travis was joking at the time. By all accounts, he’s a decent guy. But it was a cringe joke.

Many of us who don’t follow sports directly only learn of athletes when they date a celebrity of commit a horrific crime. The former is refreshing, especially when someone seems to be as wholesome as Travis.

It’s possible that some who are annoyed with Taylor’s continued entanglement with the NFL star simply latched onto his bad joke. Confirmation bias is not vindication, folks.

Meanwhile, whatever Travis’ intentions with Taylor may be, he’s planning for his own future. According to records from the Patent and Trademark Office, the NFL star has recently made five trademark requests.

He seeks to trademark “Travis Kelce,” “Flight 87,” “Alright Nah,” “KillaTrav,” and “Kelce’s Krunch.” These refer to things like his jersey, his signature catchphrase, and even his Instagram username. And he plans to sell merchandise, including bobbleheads and pins.

Some speculate that Taylor may have advised him on this. She has, famously, trademarked a lot of things in order to protect her brand and her marketing options.