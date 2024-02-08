Why Taylor Swift Hasn’t Played The Super Bowl Halftime Show Yet 

Every single time the NFL announces who’s playing the Super Bowl halftime show, Taylor Swift fans sign with sadness.

Why hasn’t Taylor Swift performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show? It feels like a no brainer, doesn’t it?

All of biggest female acts of the modern age have done it: Beyonce. Lady Gaga. Rihanna. Katy Perry.

Yet still, no Taylor!

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management))

Give the big year she and the NFL have shared in 2023, via Travis Kelce of course, many thought she would be the 2024 performer.

While we’re by no means sad to see Usher take the stage on Sunday, we’ve done some digging and have come up with receipts proof, timeline, screeenshots to explain why she hasn’t done the halftime show.

And why 2025 might finally be her year!

Why Hasn’t Taylor Swift Played The Super Bowl Halftime Show Yet?

She’s the biggest name in music; she has a catalogue of songs that can’t be matched; and to be frank, the NFL loves Taylor Swift, so it seems bananas that she hasn’t been asked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show yet.

Behold the larger than life set for the Reputation tour! ((SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images))

Well, the truth of it its, Taylor has been asked already to perform. She’s just turned the offers down.

At first, it was a matter of alliances. The Super Bowl halftime show was sponsored by Pepsi for many years; Taylor is a Coca-Cola rep through and through.

But in 2020, the sponsorship was taken over by Apple Music, paving the way for acts like Rihanna and The Weeknd to take the stage.

Yet still no Taylor? Why?

Two words: Taylor’s Version.

Taylor Swift on the opening night of the Eras Tour. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management))

Why Taylor’s Waiting To Perform The Halftime Show

The main reason for Taylor not performing at a Super Bowl show is that she’s still working on getting back the rights to all of her music.

She’s still in the process of re-recording her early albums after losing the rights to them to producer Scooter Braun.

After years of work, we’re finally down to the last two re-recordings: Reputation and Taylor Swift.

Many fans though an announcement for the former was coming at the start of 2024. Instead, Taylor announced she’s dropping a brand new album this spring.

Now, that doesn’t mean she can’t do both, and honestly, it’s what everyone is hoping for. She couldn’t do a halftime show justice if she couldn’t perform “Look What You Made Me Do” or “Teardrops On My Guitar”.

And you know she’s not letting anyone else get a red cent from her performance aside from her!

So, until those albums are done, there will be no Taylor at the Super Bowl.

And yet…

((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management))

Taylor Swift To Perform 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Wild conspiracy theories aside, no one can deny what the Taylor Effect has done for the NFL this year.

Between viewership being up, merch flying off the shelves, and just general buzz being at an all-time high, it’s clear that this has been a good of a match as Taylor is with Travis.

So, could next year be in the works? If the NFL has it their way, it would’ve been a done deal this year!

But they are doing all they can to sweeten the offer for her.

According to a report from the New York Post, the NFL asked its networks during the season to air commercials for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie free of charge, in an attempt to secure her continued support.

“TV executives speculated that the NFL’s goal with Swift is the Super Bowl halftime show, which she has never done,” the Post reported.

We imagine the same will happen during the big game, now that the concert movie is coming to Disney+ in March.

With the Eras tour coming to an official end in December 2024 and a whole year in front of her to release the last two re-recordings, it would be quite a way to wrap up a whirlwind of a few years by playing the Super Bowl.

And let’s face it – Taylor is a mastermind.