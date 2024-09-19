Kyle Richards Divorce Update: I’m No Longer Anyone’s ‘Wife’

We’ve no for Kyle Richards is heading for a divorce hints.

Are Kyle and Mauricio still married? Well, the split might not be legally finalized yet, but it seems that these two are eager to get to that point.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been hearing the rumors about Kyle’s separation for over a year.

In February of 2024, Kyle Richards sat down on the Today show to discuss, among other things, her separation. (Image Credit: Today/NBC)

Kyle has made her status with Mauricio a little clearer with her recent social media activity.

She no longer describes herself as a “wife.” And Mauricio clearly feels the same.

Kyle Richards’ divorce hints are growing louder

On Thursday, July 18, Kyle Richards edited her Instagram bio.

She no longer describes herself as “wife” on her list of titles and roles. “Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA,” are all still there.

Not updating your bio can be a simple oversight. Updating it like that is deliberate … and feels like an announcement to the world.

On July 18, 2024, Kyle Richards edited her Instagram bio to omit “wife” from her list of roles. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kyle Richards did not opt to explain her updated bio in the bio itself. However, many of those who’ve been following her personal drama have a theory as to what prompted it.

It was during that same week that Mauricio appeared on camera smooching an unknown woman in Mykonos after disembarking from a plane.

Yes, we already knew they were separated. But there’s a spectrum of “separation.” Mauricio and Kyle have the kind of separation where one of them was freely making out with someone else, in public. That said a lot.

Sure enough, we learned last month that Mauricio has a new girlfriend, a 33-year-old model named Nikita Kahn. Kyle has yet to speak out on the matter, but she’s probably not thrilled by the news that her the father of her children is getting involved with a much, much younger woman.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

Kyle Richards had already dropped Mauricio Umansky’s last name

During the spring, Kyle Richards dropped Mauricio’s last name from her bio.

For a lot of obvious reasons, the entire world knows Kyle as Kyle Richards anyway. But her bio did list her as Kyle Richards Umansky. For decades, their marriage was rock solid.

Kyle also purged “Umansky” from her Twitter account, and she eventually dropped “wife” from her Twitter bio.

One of the keys to Kyle Richards’ long-term reality TV success has been her expressiveness. She gives good face. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It has been just over a year since Kyle and Mauricio opted to split.

This came after 27 years of marriage. Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters: Sophia, Alexia, and Portia.

For the better part of three decades, many Bravoholics upheld Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage as an exception to the reality TV divorce curse. Now, the marriage has come to an end.

This thirst trap is also a celebration

The same day that Kyle made that “little” edit to her bio, she also shared a gym selfie to Instagram. In addition to affirming her MILF credentials, she shared that she was celebrating two years without alcohol.

“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible,” Kyle wrote in the caption. “I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.”

We are all proud of Kyle for celebrating this milestone. It seems that she’s really transforming her life. Fans are interested in seeing where this journey of changes will take her.