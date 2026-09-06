Sydney Sweeney Bares All in See-Through Vintage Gown

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Sydney Sweeney has done it again!

This week, the actress and clothing entrepreneur returned to Venice, Italy.

In addition to packing on the PDA with controversial boyfriend Scooter Braun, she also flaunted her famous beauty.

Sweeney stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a sheer, sequined gown. Take a look:

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2026 Armani Beauty Dinner photocall on September 03, 2026. (Photo Credit: Carlo Paloni/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is laying everything bare

On Wednesday, September 2, Sydney Sweeney arrived in Italy for the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

She attended alongside boyfriend Scooter Braun.

Remember, the two were first publicly linked in 2025 when Jeff Bezos’ gauche wedding extravaganza effectively shut down parts of Venice.

On September 3, Sweeney attended an Armani beauty dinner alongside other famous young fashion icons.

Sweeney turned heads — in part because of what she wore.

Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey and Nicholas Galitzine walked the red carpet at an Armani event during the Venice Film Festival. #SydneySweeney #JonathanBailey #NicholasGalitzine #VeniceFilmFestival



[image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) September 4, 2026 at 12:50 PM

Both Sweeney and fellow celebrity model Kendall Jenner wore vintage Giorgio Armani gowns.

Sweeney’s gown hails from the 2000 Fall/Winter collection and is reportedly sourced from Raffe Vintage.

The sheer gown bared Sweeney’s nipples and boasted a variety of tasteful sequins.

If you’re curious, Sweeney also wore a Chopard jewelry collection.

That was a lot of gold — including but not limited to white gold — and a lot of diamonds.

She did not spend her time in Venice alone

Even though Sydney Sweeney went solo on the red carpet for the Armani event, she was far from alone.

Scooter Braun was with her at various points in Venice.

Social media photos and videos show the pair walking hand-in-hand.

There has also been footage of Sweeney fixing Braun’s hair.

And then, of course, there was their time on a gondola ride through Venice’s famous canals.

Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun are giving major rom-com vibes while in Venice for the Venice Film Festival. ❤️



📹: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/mMNyyLlXbM — Page Six (@PageSix) September 3, 2026

Seeing Sweeney’s bold, bare look, we cannot help but think of when she broke minds in a silver Christian Cowan gown.

That outfit was perhaps even more bold in putting her nipples on display.

In comparison, the sequined Armani number is almost modest. (Lighting is also a factor, here.)

Just a reminder that the point is not the appearance of nudity. If you want to see Sweeney naked, you can just watch her clips from various projects, including Euphoria.

If you want to see how she can make a fortune in jewelry seem almost beneath one’s notice while wearing a vintage gown, look to Sweeney on the red carpet.