Zach Bryan Issues Apology, Deletes Account Following 'Drunk' Taylor Swift Tweets

Zach Bryan has become the latest celeb to run afoul of Taylor Swift fans following an ill-advised tweet.

And as is the case with so many Taylor-related controversies, Kanye West is also involved in this story.

The trouble started when Zach made the relatable mistake of drinking and tweeting.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan’s Taylor Swift Tweets Create Backlash

The rising country star began innocently enough by stating his preference for the Philadelphia Eagles over Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“eagles > chiefs,” Zach wrote, according to Us Weekly. He then got a bit more personal, tweeting, “Kanye > Taylor… Who’s with me.”

Obviously, that’s a bit of a sensitive subject, given Taylor’s long history with Kanye.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Swifties Sound Off

Not surprisingly, Zach promptly experienced the furor of Taylor’s famously loyal fan base.

Possibly as a result of the backlash, he later clarified that he has no bad blood with the world’s most famous musician.

“Guys I love Taylor,” Zach explained.

Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“[I] was listening to TTPD last night and ‘Thank You Aimee’ came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”

The song in question is believed to be a diss track targeted at Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. That might explain why the feud was on Zach’s mind.

He further explained the matter in an Instagram Story that appeared last night.

“

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong,” Zach wrote.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

“I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often.”

Zach Breaks Up With X

Zach went on to explain that he’ll taking a break from X (formerly Twitter) because it “gets me in trouble too much,” adding, “I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!”

Zach later posted a second story, in which he explained that he’s “going through a hard time” and might have been “projecting a little” in his initial post.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I respect [Taylor] so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music,” he wrote, concluding:

“Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!”

Regardless of your feelings toward Zach or this situation, surely, we can all agree that that’s sound advice!