Are Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce friends?

They are both the loves of two brothers who adore them, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re tight. (Just ask Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle!)

Still, those closest to the gals admit that they have a lot in common and if Travis Kelce does decide to put a ring on it, we could be looking at Taylor’s future bestie in Kylie.

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce very seriously watch the Chiefs game alongside his wife, Kylie. ((Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images))

When Taylor Met Kylie

Despite the fact that Taylor has been dating Travis Kelce for months, it was only quite recently that the pop superstar met his brother and sister-in-law.

The gang all came together at the January 21 game in which the Chiefs played against the Bills. It was a big moment for the team as their win would mean advancing to the AFC playoffs — and a shot at their 3rd Super Bowl!

With the Eagles already out of the running, Travis Kelce’s brother Jason, who plays center, was able to attend his siblings game along with his wife, Kylie Kelce. (Photo above and below)

Things, well, they got a bit out of hand, depending on who you ask.

Jason went viral after he wildly went shirtless in celebration of one of Travis’ touchdown.

And that’s when the magic all happened!

Jason and Kylie hitting the red carpet in 2023. ((Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video))

Taylor and Kylie Bonding

In a episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, following the game, the brothers recapped the matchup, but mostly spent their time talking about Jason partying hard.

Jason shared that Kylie had asked him to be on his “best behavior” because they would be meeting Taylor for the first time.

But in the moment, nothing else mattered but the party. Jason joked, “‘It’s happening. I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.’”

When the clip of this convo was posted to Instagram, Kylie used her hubby’s own words against him in the comment section.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” Kylie wrote.

Now, whether she was supporting the playful jab at Jason or the idea of another cat being adopted in this world, we couldn’t say. BUT, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Taylor not only liked the video post on Instagram, but Kylie’s comment as well.

And thus, a new bestie is born!

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce Photo Together

They say a picture is worth a 1000 words. Taylor once wrote that we should “hold onto the memories.”

So, if you need pictorial proof that these ladies totally get along, allow us to present THIS!

This big group selfie was taken by fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes, who has also come to love having Tay Tay around.

And who are those two ladies right in the middle, giving each other the biggest hugs ever? Why Taylor and Kylie of course!

Just imagine – JUST IMAGINE – how much fun these two would have if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl!

Holding out hope for you ladies … and, you know, Travis and the team too. Yay sports!