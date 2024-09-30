Gavin Creel, Beloved Broadway Star, Dies At 48 & More Celebrity Deaths of 2024

It’s never easy when a beloved celebrity dies, and in 2024, we’ve seen some greats pass on. Stars like Shannen Doherty, Donald Sutherland, and Sister Wives star Garrison Brown have all passed so far this year.

But the hits just keep on coming.

Gavin Creel attends the 2019 Miscast Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Gavin Creel, one of Broadway‘s most popular and acclaimed leading men, died in Manhattan on September 30, just two months after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma. He was 48.

His death was confirmed by his partner Alex Temple Ward. Gavin was best known in recent years for his roles in the reprisal of Into the Woods and the original production of Waitress, alongside Sara Bareilles.

Let’s also remember the other actors, singers and other celebrities who died in 2024.

Gena Rowlands

Gena Rowlands attends the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures’ “By the Sea” during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gena Rowlands, best known for her role in The Notebook, died at her California home on Aug. 14, She was 94.

Per the initial report from TMZ., Rowlands’ husband, Robert Forrest, and daughter, Alexandra Cassavetes, were by her side when she died. No word if Rowlands son, The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes, was also there, though they did report he was at her home throughout the week. A cause of death has yet to be determined, however Nick revealed early this year that she was battling Alzheimer’s disease. It’s the same condition that her The Notebook character, the older version of Rachel McAdams’ Allie, suffered from.

Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

South African actress best known for her role in Black Panther has died aged 72, according to her family.

Connie Chiume died in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, August 6.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress, Connie Chiume,” reads a statement shared via Chiume’s Instagram account.

“Connie Chiume passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024,” the statement continues. “The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

In an interview with South African news network Newzroom Afrika, Chiume’s son, Nongelo Chiume, said the actress was admitted to the hospital for a “medical procedure” before her death.

“We want her to be remembered as someone who was selfless and someone who always wanted to see the next person doing great with their God-given talent,” said Nongelo.

Chiume appeared in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (2018) as Wakandan citizen Zawavari and reprised her role in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Lord Robert Fellowes

Lord Robert Fellowes was the brother-in-law of the late Princess Diana, uncle to her two royal children, Prince William and Prince Harry. (Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, died Monday July 29. He was 82.

The cause of death is “undisclosed,” according to his obituary published in the London Times, published on Wednesday, July 31.

Fellowes became Princess Diana’s brother-in-law in April 1978 when he married her sister Lady Jane Fellowes.

As of now, neither William nor Harry has released a statement on his passing. Same goes for the palace. However, both of Diana’s sons are expected to attend the funeral.

Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood (L) and Christina Sandera pose on the red carpet for the 87th Oscars on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, has died.

The actor paid tribute to the 61-year-old via The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, July 19. In his brief statement, he wrote that Christina was “a lovely, caring woman.”

“I will miss her very much,” the Oscar winner, 94, confessed.

The pair reportedly met when she was working as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and started dating in 2014.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that no further details would be forthcoming.

Joe Bryant

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs with father Joe Jelly Bean Bryant before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs.

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Joe Bryant, the father of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a former basketball star himself, died at the age of 69 in July 2024.

Joe is said to have recently suffered a massive stroke, according to La Salle University head coach Fran Dunphy, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Like his son, Joe played basketball at La Salle and Bartram High School before playing multiple seasons in the NBA.

The news comes four years after Kobe and his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020. The NBA superstar was 41 at the time of his death and Gianna was just 13.

Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall, the actress best known for The Shining, has died. She was 75.

Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Texas, according to her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy.

Italian filmmakers, brothers Paolo (L) and Vittorio Taviani surrounded by Italian actress Monica Vitti (C) and Shelley Duvall (R), pose on May 13, 1977 with their Golden Palm after being awarded the highest prize for their film “Padre Padrone” at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Raph GATTI / AFP)

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy said to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Shelley has been out of the limelight for a number of years. In November 2016, a disheveled Duvall appeared on an episode of the syndicated talk show Dr. Phil and revealed that she was suffering from mental illness. “I am very sick. I need help,” she said.

Joan Benedict

Actress Joan Benedict Steiger arrives at the opening night of ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ held at the Pantages Theatre on February 12, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre)

Joan Benedict, an accomplished actress known for her work in various soap operas including General Hospital, has died.

On June 24, Benedict passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to complications from a stroke, a spokesperson for her family announced, per The Hollywood Reporter. She was 96.

The Brooklyn-born actress was best known for her role as Edith Fairchild on General Hospital. She also appeared in recurring roles on Days of Our Lives and The Capitol, and for many years, she was the face of Candid Camera.

Bill Cobbs

Bill Cobbs, the movie star was best known for his roles in The Bodyguard, Night At The Museum, and New Jack City died on June 25th.

Actor Bill Cobbs arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Get Low” July 27 2010 at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill had starred in over 200 films in his career, with more recent projects including Air Bud, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Block Party.

Bill died at his home in Riverside, CA, according to his publicist, Chuck I. Jones. The cause of death remains unclear, but he lived a long life. He was 90 years old.

In fact, he just reached the milestone a few days before, on June 16th.

Tamayo Perry

Tamayo Perry, a legendary surfer and actor who held roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush, died on June 23 after being attacked by a shark in Hawaii, the BBC reported. He was only 49.

Tamayo Perry of Hawaii in action during round three of the Billabong Pro trials May 4, 2003 at Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia. (Photo by Steve Robertson/ Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city’s emergency services responded around 1 p.m. to a call regarding a man who appeared to have suffered from several shark bites near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Perry, who was also a lifeguard since 2016, was brought to shore by paramedics via jet ski, but sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi called Perry’s death “a tragic loss” during a press conference, according to the BBC. “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” he said, adding that he “grew up right over here” and was “just a great member of our Ocean Safety team.”

Taylor Wily

Taylor Wily played beloved chef Kamekona Tupuola on two of CBS’ hit shows since 2010. (CBS/Youtube)

A sumo wrestler-turned-actor, Taylor Wily, best known for his memorable role as Kamekona Tupuola in crime dramas Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., passed away at the age of 56.

The news was confirmed on June 20, according to a local Hawaiian news outlet, KITV Island News. The reporter who also described Wily as a close family friend, did not release the cause of death.

As for his Hollywood family, Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. producer Peter M. Lenkov was the first to pay tribute.

“I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now,” he shared alongside a sweet pic of himself with Wily.

Johnny Wactor

Former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot down and murdered in downtown Los Angeles, his family confirmed Sunday, May 26.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Johnny was leaving his job at a downtown rooftop bar around 3 a.m. with one of his coworkers when he saw what looked like someone working on his car.

Johnny Wactor attends the “Silent River” Opening Night Theatrical Premiere at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Curious Potato)

His mother, Scarlett, told told ABC7 that he approached the three people at his car, thinking he was about to get towed. However, when he got their attention, he saw that they wore masks and one opened fire before they fled.

Johnny was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, appearing in more than 160 episodes before his character was written off.

General Hospital issued a statement shortly after the news broke: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sudan Buckner

Susan Buckner, best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 musical comedy Grease, has died. She was 72.

Actress Susan Buckner attends the celebration of the DVD release of “Grease Rockin’ Rydell Edition” at the Santa Monica Pier on September 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” according to Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family.

“The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, tells PEOPLE. “She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend.”

No cause of death was provided at the time of the announcement. Though she continued to act well into the 1980s, Grease would remain her career-defining role and she would retire from the industry sometime after.

Bernard Hill

Actor Bernard Hill poses with his award for the Sony Ericsson Scene of the year award for Lord of the Rings: The Ride of the Rohirrim in the pressroom at the “Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards” at The Dorchester Hotel on February 4, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Bernard Hill, a beloved British actor known for his big roles in the 90’s, passed away at the age of 79.

He died in the early hours of the morning, on May 5. According to a statement from his family, his fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel were at his side as he passed away. No official cause of death has been shared at this time.

Though he had a long and illustrious career, Bernard is best known for this leadership roles in blockbusters from the 90’s.

He played Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic and then King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings.

Mandisa

Mandisa, best know for her time on American Idol has died. She was only 47.

Christian rock radio station K-Love announced her passing on Friday, April 19.

attends the 6th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE))

“Even more than her music, the Platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity,’ Christian radio station K-Love said in a statement, per Daily Mail.

The California native, whose full name was Mandisa Hundley, competed in Season 5 of American Idol, making it to the top ten of the competition. According to the reports, Mandisa died at her home in Nashville, Tenn., on April 18.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” the station’s media officer, David Pierce added during the announcement.

Richard Lewis

Comedian Richard Lewis attends AFI’s 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AFI))

Richard Lewis, one of America’s most beloved stand-up comics and actors died in February 2024.

His death has been confirmed by multiple outlets, just at the current season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm was underway.

He famously played a fictionalized version of himself on the show alongside Larry David for many years.

He announced last April he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was retiring from stand-up comedy. The cause of his death was announced shortly after the news of his passing.

Thomas Kingston

Thomas Kingston, a British financier former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, has died at age 45 at the end of February.

Pippa Middleton on a date with Tom Kingston in 2013. ((Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images))

Like Pippa’s sister, Kate Middleton, Thomas also married a royal: Lady Gabriella. a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

A statement released on Tuesday on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, and Thomas’s family announced his passing.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

It is reported that emergency services were called to his aid after 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 25. Although the cause of death is undetermined, there are no reports that suspicious circumstances or other parties were involved.

Chita Rivera

R.I.P to a legendary star (. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

Chita Rivera was 91 years old when she died on Tuesday, January 30.

She quite literally leapt to stardom in the original Broadway production of West Side Story and became one of the most celebrated Latina stars of her generation.

Her death was confirmed in a statement by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, but a cause of death was not confirmed.

Alec Musser & David Gale

It was especially difficult for soap opera stars this week after not one, but two well-loved stars were lost.

And both were so young.

((Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images))

All My Children actor Alec Musser died at the age of 50, on Jan. 12, 2024.

Alec’s fiancée, Paige Press announced his passing to shocked fans.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Alec died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Paige reportedly found him in their bathroom after the suicide.

David Gale, know for his work on Port Charles and 90210. (Getty Images / Handout)

Just a few days after that, David Gale, best known for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon in the popular soap opera, Port Charles, passed away.

At just 58, the news was confirmed by his sister with a heartbreaking Instagram post. At the time, a cause of death was no immediately given.

Lynn Yamada Davis

Lynn Yamada Davis, the much beloved TikTok star behind the series Cooking with Lynja, has died. She was 67.

Davis died on Jan. 1 at Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey of cancer.

Lynn Davis attends the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022. She passed away on January 1, 2024. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions))

Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed her passing to The New York Times.

Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019; two years later, her conditioned worsened. She was then diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Davis was best known for her cooking videos. With the help of her son Tim, she started producing content during Covid-19 pandemic. Her big personality quickly became a hit with fans across all social media.

She leaves behind her four children and two grandchildren, plus leagues of fans who will undoubtedly miss her.

Christian Oliver

Christian Oliver attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” at DGA Theater in 2020. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in Indiana Jones, Speed Racer, and the beloved 90’s hits Baby-Sitters Club and Saved By The Bell: The New Class, was pronounced dead on January 4.

What makes the death so shocking is that both of his young daughters, age 10 and 12, also died.

Oliver, real name Christian Klepser, and his two young daughters were found dead following the recovery of four bodies from a plane crash off a Caribbean island on January 4, according to NBC News.

The star and his kids, Madita and Annik , were the only passengers flying aboard a small single-engine jet. The fourth person to perish was the pilot.

They were headed to St. Lucia after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on the Grenadine island of Bequia. The girls’ mother Jessica, Oliver’s ex-wife, was not on-board at the time.

David Soul

David Soul, the American actor with his co-star Paul Michael Glaser in the long standing and very popular series of ‘Starsky and Hutch’, one of the first of ‘New York Cops’ series. ((Photo by Keystone/Getty Images))

Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the TV series Starsky & Hutch, died at the age of 80. His wife Helen Snell announced his passing on January 4, 2023.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul played Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser’s Starsky in the hit crime-solving TV series, which ran from 1975 to 1979.

Glynis Johns

‘Mary Poppins’ star Glynis Johns enters a taxi at London Airport on May 15, 1966. ((Photo by Daily Express/Getty Images))

Actress Glynis Johns, best known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in the Disney classic Mary Poppins died at the age of 100.

Mitch Clem, her manager, told The Associated Press she died Thursday, January 4th, of natural causes at an assisted living home in Los Angeles.

“Today’s a sad day for Hollywood,” Clem said. “She is the last of the last of old Hollywood.”

Johns appeared in more than 60 movies, and had a celebrated career on the stage as well.

She originated the role of Desiree Armfelt in Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical “A Little Night Music” and won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for her performance in 1973.

Celebrities Who Died in 2023

Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Last year, a staggering number of beloved stars passed away.

Movie icons like Ryan O’Neal and Michael Gambon died. Singing legends like Tony Bennett and Sinead O’Connor left us.

Finally, TV superstars like Andre Braugher, Paul Reubens, and the great Matthew Perry all passed away.