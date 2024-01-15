All My Children actor Alec Musser died at the age of 50, and fans are desperate to know what caused his death.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Alec’s fiancée, Paige Press announced his passing to shocked fans.

“Alec was a wonderful man,” Paige told Fox News, confirming his passing. “He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind-hearted person.”

Alec Musser, looking absolutely charming, on the red carpet. ( (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images For The Tennis Channel))

Best known for his role Del Henry on the hit soap opera, All My Children, he also starred in a number of films, including the comedy Grown Ups with Adam Sandler.

So, what caused someone so young to die so unexpectedly?

Alec Musser’s Cause of Death Under Review

As of now, an official cause of death has not been announced. Paige did not include one in her statement, and no report has come from a coroner, though an autopsy is being performed.

Paige did tell Fox News, however, that Alec was suffering from a “severe case” of COVID-19 prior to his death. She quickly added that he was both vaccinated and boosted.

“He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it,” she said. “He’d eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do.”

A big smile from Alec on the ‘Grown Ups’ red carpet. ((Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

‘All My Children’ Actor Dies & Friends Mourn

With such a beloved career, fans took to social media to post tributes and pay their respects to Alec after his passing.

There were even a few famous friends who took a moment to remember their pal.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man,” the Adam Sandler wrote alongside a photo of Alec in their 2010 film together.

“Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” he added.

((Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images))

Another Star Taken Too Young In 2024

The year is not starting off to a great start.

Despite being only halfway through January, Alec is the third celebrity to die far too young, joining a growing list of celebrities who’ve died in 2024.

Earlier in the month, Adan Canto, best known for roles on The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, has passed away after having been diagnosed with appendiceal cancer. He was 42.

Also, actor Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in Indiana Jones, Speed Racer, and the beloved 90’s hits Baby-Sitters Club and Saved By The Bell: The New Class, was pronounced dead on January 4. He died in a plane crash with his two young daughters on vacation. He was 51.