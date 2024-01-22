David Gail’s cause of death is at the top of everyone’s mind this morning.

The young actor, 58, passed away over the weekend. His sister confirmed the news on social media with a heartfelt message to fans.

He was best known for playing Stuart Carson, the fiance of Shannen Doherty’s character Brenda Walsh, 0n Beverly Hills, 90210.

David Gale in a 1996 promotional shot for the CBS show Savannah. (Getty Images/ Handout)

Later, he played Dr. Joe Scanlon in the popular soap opera, Port Charles.

So, what happened to David? Here’s what we know so far.

David Gail’s Cause Of Death: How Did ‘90210’ Star Die?

While there have been reports that David passed away due to a heart issue, at this time, his family has not confirmed a definitive cause of death.

His death was announced on Saturday on Instagram by Katie Colmenares, his sister.

While she shared her grief with the world, she did not provide a cause, or even the date in which he passed away.

She did, however, post a very moving tribute.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me,” Ms. Colmenares wrote, adding, “I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

David Gail’s ‘90210’ Role

While some likely know David best for his role on Port Charles, others remember the 90’s star from his key role in Beverly Hills, 90210.

In season 4, he played Stuart Carson, the son of a rich businessman who becomes engaged to Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty.

Cast of BH 90210 speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Spoiler alert: the wedding never happens (she belonged with Dylan, after all) and so that was the end of Stuart.

While Shannen, who has her own health battle going on, has yet to make a statement on his passing, several other folks associated with the show have paid their respects.

Pete Ferriero — host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast — actually shared a clip of David on their show, as he talked about what a wonderful time they had.

