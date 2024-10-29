Kelly Ripa Dresses as Taylor Swift for Lavish Halloween Special: Photo

Kelly Ripa dressed as Taylor Swift for Halloween.
Daytime television’s hottest and most beloved married co-hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, have done it again.
This time, their couples costumes follow a major trend of hyper-specific cultural references.
Check out Kelly dressed as Taylor and Mark dressed as Travis. And, notably, this isn’t their first time.
Ready to see Kelly Ripa dressed as Taylor Swift (and Mark Consuelos as Travis Kelce)?
Ahead of the Thursday, October 31 Only Halloween In The Building special airing on ABC, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos dressed up. We can all expect to see much more of them after the special airs.
However, there is already a preview out. As you can see below, Kelly wore a red and white checkered dress and sunglasses with a very specific blonde look. Mark wore a bucket hat (why are those “in” right now?) and a comical mustache.
Obviously, Kelly Ripa dressed as Taylor Swift while Mark Consuelos dressed as Travis Kelce. And they were specifically mirroring their looks from their date at this year’s US Open back in early September.
If you’re wondering why someone would imitate such an ephemeral pop culture moment, that’s sort of a trend for Halloween.
Whether it’s a pair of friends dressed as Chappell Roan and a passenger’s seat or something like this, people will recreate snapshots from the year.
We think that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (and thier styling teams) totally nailed it. Don’t you?
How did the Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos couples costumes come to be?
On Monday, October 28, USA Today published an interview about how Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got creative when mirroring the (other) real-life celebrity couple.
“We don’t typically keep real Gucci there,” Kelly joked about their wardrobe.
Mark praised Travis Kelce, noting that he has not met the athlete but that he “seems like a great guy and he’s funny.” He then added: “Who knows? He may see it and [be like], ‘Who’s that short guy trying to come off as me?’” (Mark Consuelos is a certified short king at 5 foot 8 inches)
According to Kelly Ripa, she did not initially realize that her costume was a Taylor Swift cosplay.
It’s not one of Taylor’s more iconic outfits. It’s pretty specific.
Kelly only made the connection when she watched the viral clip of Taylor and Travis’ tennis game date. Of course, that’s sort of funny, because she has dressed as Taylor before. In 2023, she and Mark also went as Taylor and Travis.
It airs on Halloween on ABC
Only Halloween In The Building is a cute name for the special. And, obviously, Kelly and Mark will not be the only famous faces who are all dressed up.
It’s not unthinkable that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might see photos of the famous married couple and form opinions on their looks.
But they’ve been awfully quiet when it comes to speaking about their relationship. There’s no reason for that to change to remark on a couples costume.