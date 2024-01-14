Alec Musser, a veteran actor best known for portraying the character of Del Henry on the ABC soap opera All My Children, has passed away.

He was 50 years old.

According to Musser’s fiancee, Paige Press, Musser died at his home in Del Mar, California.

No other details have been provided at the time.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Alec Musser. (Instagram)

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote of Musser on Facebook late Saturday night, included with her post several photos of the late star.

“I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

Musser appeared on All My Children between 2005 and 2007; he played a role in a total of 43 episodes.

(Instagram)

Elsewhere, Press posted a photo of Musser and their dog, referring to the former as “the best dog dad” alongside the date he was born (April 11, 1973) and the date of his death (January 13, 2024).

“I am never taking off my ring,” Press wrote in another post sharing her engagement ring. “[Alec], I love you forever.”

On the professional side, Musser also appeared on Rita Rocks and the television movie Road to the Altar in 2009; along with ABC’s Desperate Housewives in 2011.

Musser’s other acting credits included the 2010 movie Grown Ups, which starred Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Maya Rudolph and Salma Hayek.

(Instagram)

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” wrote Sandler after learning of this tragic news.

Press added on her Instagram Stories that Musser was a former Abercrombie & Fitch model.

She noted that he was the “best dog dad” and that “Rue [their puppy] will never stop loving her dad.”

Musser’s final social post went love on Tuesday when he shared what appeared to be a snapshpt of himself surfing on a hoverboard during a winter sunset.

He captioned the image: “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Alec Musser.

May he rest in peace.