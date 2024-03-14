Robyn Bernard, General Hospital Star, Found Dead in Open Field

Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Robyn Bernard, a veteran actress best known for her long-running role on the smash hit soap opera General Hospital, was found dead on Tuesday morning in San Jacinto, California.

She was 64 years old.

Robyn Bernard poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (ABC)

According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Bernard’s body ws discovered in an “open field” behind a business of some kind.

No other details are available at this time, including any possible cause of death.

The actress — who played Terry Brock on the daytime drama on over 140 episodes, and who last appeared on the show in 1990 — was declared dead at 4:08 a.m.

Authorities were able to identify Bernard by her fingerprints, TMZ reports, while an autopsy and toxicology testing are pending.

Foul play is not suspected in the star’s death.

Robyn Bernard as a cast member on General Hospital. (ABC)

Bernard was born on May 26, 1959 in Gladewater, Texas before she started an acting career, appearing in several small television roles that includes gigs on Diva, Simon & Simon and Betty Blue.

She debuted on General Hospital in 1984 and her final onscreen credit was the role of a psychologist in a small 2002 production called Voices From the High School.

“One of the nice things about doing General Hospital is they let me sing on the show,” she said in a 1986 interview with United Features Syndicate.

“And they tied in my background as a gospel singer into the background of my character.”

(ABC)

For her role as Brock, the actress portrayed an aspiring artist who develops a drinking problem, marries and then accidentally kills her husband in self-defense… is framed for two murders… and eventually leaves the soap’s town of Port Charles for a record deal.

Classic soap opera stuff all around.

Robyn Bernard is survived by her father Jerry Wayne Bernard and two sisters Crystal and Scarlett.

We send our condolences to her friends, family members and loved ones. May Robyn Bernard rest in peace.