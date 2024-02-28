Richard Lewis’ Cause Of Death: Beloved Comedian Dies at 76

Richard Lewis, a beloved stand-up comedian, died in February, and those closest to him are sharing the cause of death.

Well known for his role in Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as well as his iconic standup, Richard was only 76 when he passed away.

The news was confirmed by his family and his publicist, who also shared the cause of death.

Richard Lewis attends AFI’s 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AFI))

Richard Lewis’ Cause of Death: How Did Comedian Die?

Richard’s publicist, Jeff Abraham, confirmed the death to Deadline, and revealed the cause of his death.

Richard was at his home in Los Angeles on February 27 and passed away that night after suffering a heart attack.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.

Richard revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in April 2023. The diagnosis stopped him from touring, but Abraham confirms Lewis had been living with the disease for some time before revealing a diagnosis.

However, Richard still appeared in Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is currently airing on HBO in 2024.

Richard Lewis with Larry David at an AFC Lifetime event in 2018 ( (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI))

Richard Lewis’ Legacy

It is unsurprising that Comedy Central named Richard one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time.

Beloved by generations, he got his start in the late 70’s in films like 1979’s “Diary of a Young Comic.”

He rose to prominence in the 1980s and ’90s with appearances on “The Tonight Show” and the “Late Show With David Letterman.

Aside from his standup, he’s perhaps best known for his TV work, like four seasons of the ABC sitcom “Anything but Love,” in which he starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

There was also the short-lived “Daddy Dearest” starring Don Rickles and “Hiller and Diller” featuring Kevin Nealon.

Richard Lewis with his wife Joyce Lapinsky at a HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

But it was the semi-fictionalized version of himself he played throughout the 24 years of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” he probably best known.

When he was diagnosed with Parkinsons, he was forced to step away from the show’s 11th season for rest.

But that just wasn’t his style.

He surprised viewers by returning to set for one Season 11 episode, telling Variety at the time, “When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks. Larry doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene.”

We send out best to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.