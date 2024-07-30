Countless Stars Endorse Kamala Harris for President, But Not These 7

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Within moments of Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race, Kamala Harris became the front runner for the Democratic nomination.

And most of Hollywood has her back!

Even George Clooney, who famously wrote a NYT op-ed begging Joe Biden to step aside, was among the huge names immediately took to social media to show they’re in Kamala’s corner.

But not everyone. No, no. There are quite a few actually who don’t believe she’s the right nominee for the party.

In fact, one celebrity – a person Kamala actually DATED for a brief time – did not immediately get behind the VP.

Honestly, this election is turning into quite the drama!

Reality-television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian attends an event to discuss criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Who Has Endorsed Kamala Harris: Sharon Stone, Ellen Pompeo, and Katy Perry … Just to Name a Few Ladies

The last two weeks of the 2024 Presidential campaign have been historic. Between Trump being shot at and Biden dropping off the ticket a month before the convention, things have never been in such disarray this close to election day.

But for many, hope is on the horizon, as in his message to Americans about leaving the campaign, Joe announced his endorsement for his VP, Kamala Harris, to take his place.

And with that, the stars of Hollywood came out in force to show they supported the idea of Kamala being the next president.

Stars like Mandy Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Kathy Griffin, Bella Thorne, Christine Brinkley, and Octavia Spencer all took to their Instagram stories to cheer Kamala on.

And the list of famous fans just grew from there – especially with the younger stars!

Hilary Swank, Sean Penn and Attorney General of California Kamala Harris attend the Cinema For Peace event benefitting J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles held at Montage Hotel on January 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For J/P Haitian Relief Organization and Cinema For Peace)

“Kamala Is Brat”

Just hours after President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign and endorsed Harris for the Democratic nod, Charli XCX posted on X “kamala IS brat.” The post got more than 10 million views, with about 200,000 likes.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Now, if you’re under the age of 25, this probably means nothing to you. But for the GEN Z demo, this is no higher compliment this summer than being called “brat”.

The term has spawned from Charli XCX’s “Brat” album that released on June 7. In a TikTok video, the singer explained what she means by “brat”:

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat”

Well, it sounds like Kamala is all for this endorsement, regardless of the meaning; the Harris campaign quickly transformed the profile pic on the Kamala HQ X feed into the green background and letter style matching the singer’s “Brat” album cover.

White Dudes for Harris: Luke Skywalker, The Hulk, and Yes, Even ‘The Dude’ Himself

As campaigning for Kamala to be the nominee carried on, many unique and influential fundraisers started to pop up as well.

Progressive white men were called on to unite behind Kamala and during a nearly 3½-hour call, over 180k came together to raise money and talk about how she was the candidate for them.

Among the speakers include Mark Hamil, Josh Gad, Mark Ruffallo, Lance Bass, and Bradley Whitford were just some of the names.

But then, Jeff Bridges, who played “The Dude” in the cult classic “The Big Lebowski,” made a cameo and summed up the energy pretty succinctly.

“I qualify, man! I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” Bridges said. “A woman president, man, how exciting!”

The star-studded tongue-in-cheek fundraiser raised almost $4 million for Vice President Kamala Harris.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks after US President-elect Joe Biden nominated their economic and jobs team at The Queen theater January 8, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

Celebrity Messages To Kamala: Win This Thing!

“Let’s go!” celebrated Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo when show creator Shonda Rhimes posted her support for Kamala on Instagram.

“I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today,” Shonda wrote.

“TRUSTED. TESTED. TOUGH,” posted Jamie Lee Curtis, pointing out that if a voter cared about rights for women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community, Kamala was the clear choice.

Sharon Stone practically showered her feed with reposts of calls for Kamala to be supported, posting an endless carousel of images to her Insta stories in celebration.

Speaking of reposting, Cardi B recirculated her vlog from earlier this year demanding that Kamala was the only choice to run in 2024. She celebrated her dream coming true with an “I told ya so” post on X.

More stars joined in the chorus, including Katy Perry, John Legend, and Demi Lovato. But perhaps it was George Takei who summed up best what the nation has to look forward to in the next 4 months.

“Prosecutor vs. felon,” he posted. A matchup of our lifetime.

Montel Williams attends the 20th Annual Gathering For The Cure Gala of World Brain Mapping Foundation at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for World Brain Mapping Foundation )

Children of the 80’s and 90’s – remember Montel Williams? He’s was on during the day when you were sick, delivering programming akin to Maury and Jerry Springer.

Well, in the 2000s, long before she was VP, Montel dated Kamala for a hot second, a factoid that personalities like Tucker Carlson love to bring up time and again.

Given their romantic history, one might think that Montel would be first in line to endorse Kamala for the top job.

And you would be right, but not at first.

You see, initially, Montel put forth Maryland’s governor, Wes Moore as the top pick for the job.

He wrote, “I’d love to see Wes Moore leading the ticket or otherwise on my ballot and I’m ready to campaign. I’ve watched Wes Moore lead my home state of Maryland, and I know leadership when I see it.”

Within hours/minutes/seconds, the media pounced on Montel, and his social media feed was flooded with comments of shock and awe. But Montel stood by his convictions.

“Is anyone surprised I am interested in a politician who also went to the Naval Academy and whose leadership has impressed me?” he wrote.

But then, his choice put his support behind Kamala, and in solidarity, Montel reposted the support.

Reminding folks I RT’d this. pic.twitter.com/YQiMmTMt8S — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 22, 2024

Ah, politics. Fun, aren’t they?

Other Celebs NOT Endorsing Kamala: Kid Rock, Amber Rose, and Lil Pump

As one might expect, the stars who have put their backing behind Trump when he was against Biden are sticking with their candidate.

Celebrities like Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, Roseanne Barr, and Kevin Sorbo all still insist that Donald is the man they want back in the office.

But some stars have been more vocal than others.

Amber Rose, who spoke in defense of Trump at the RNC and insists he’s the best candidate for Black voters, has taken to Instagram repeatedly to bash Kamala.

“Kamala about to get cooked so bad in the presidential debate,” was the headline of one of the videos she posted.

Rappers like Lil Pep and Swae Lee have also put their backing behind Trump and have even suggested that Kamala isn’t black.

For the record, that’s wildly untrue. But settle in – these are the kind of dirty politics we’ll have to endure for the next 100 days.