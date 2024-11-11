Taylor Swift Arrives at Travis Kelce's Game In Lovin' Him Is Red Outfit: Photos

Taylor Swift is ready for it: another year of attending as many Chiefs games as possible!



Taylor is living in her NFL era, and right from the start of the season, she was on hand to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands.



Her first appearance was on September 5th, when the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens to open the 2024 season.



She dropped off the radar for a few weeks, but then made a stunning comeback just after Travis’ 35th birthday. Then, between her final shows of her Eras tour, she popped in again for a two games, and she looked SO ready to drop Reputation TV.



Honestly, where is this album?! It’s getting ridiculous now!



The Chiefs are in pursuit of a third consecutive championship, with many thinking Taylor was their good luck charm.



Letâ€™s look back at all of Taylorâ€™s moments over the 2024 season and see how it goes!



1 (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024.

2 (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift rides on a golf cart prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024.

3 (David Eulitt/Getty Images) Taylor Swift arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay buccaneers on November 4. Wearing black leather and a Chiefs jacket, Taylor looked ready to cheer on her man to victory!

4 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift, with Mama Kelce, Mama Swift and Brittany Mahomes look on during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 4. Not to worry, the Chiefs conquered the Bucs 30 to 24. Close game, but they came out as winners

5 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) If Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift really are no longer friends, they have a weird way of showing it, as they looked quite cozy watching their guys take on the Bucs on Nov 4.

6 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift brought her mother and brother along to hang with Kelce’s family in the private booth during the big game for the Chiefs against the Bucs.

Making The Whole Place SHIMMER 7 ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)) Taylor Swift arriveD prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 with a brand new look. Glitter face paint

Daddy Daughter Date 8 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift was seen in attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, with her dad, Scott, right at her side.

Karma Is The Guy On The Chiegs 9 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with her mother prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Red Lip Classic 10 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Taylor Swift arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

She Has Arrived! 11 (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The superstar arrived on a golf cart and greeted fans as she made her way into the stadium. “Hello… how are you guys?” Tayor said as she showed off a strut in thigh-high boots, shorts and a bustier tank.

All Smiles 12 (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Taylor Swift watches as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Boots Are Made For Walking 13 (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Taylor Swift wore quite the eye catching outfit at the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Now everyone will be dressing like it’s 1993 in red thigh-high boots, denim shorts and a matching denim tank top!

A Small Wave 14 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Taylor Swift watches as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

If Youre Happy & You Know It 15 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Taylor Swift cheers before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cheerleader 16 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Taylor Swift cheers before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.