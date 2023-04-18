Did Meri Brown Get Plastic Surgery?

We interrupt our usual type of Sister Wives coverage — as it relates to Kody Brown and his former spouses and the future of this television show — to ask what has become a pressing question across social media.

It’s not one we expected to pose on our website today, but here it is:

Has Meri Brown undergone plastic surgery?

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done?

This past weekend, the TLC personality uploaded the snapshot above via Instagram and wrote as a caption along with it:

“Just over here having another epic day! Happy Saturday!”

Followers were very happy to hear that Meri was having such a wonderful 24 hours, but many also took a closer look at this image and noticed a few changes from prior posts.

“Loving the glow up,” a user wrote, for example. “Can you share what you’ve gotten done?”

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

“She’s def had work done,” someone else added. “[She] looks so different then when she was first on TV.”

That was a very long time ago, of course.

People simply change over the years, regardless of whether or not they go under the knife.

Still, one commentator guessed that Meri used a “forehead smoother,” while another surmised online that she could have gotten Botox and had a facelift.

It’s a brand new Meri Brown! What do you think of her haircut, folks?

Meri has not yet addressed this speculation — nor has she said anything about the rumor that she might reconcile with Kody Brown.

Earlier this month, an insider told The Sun that neither Meri nor Janelle had ruled out such a romantic possibility.

“Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back,” a source claimed to this outlet, adding by way of further explanation:

“Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man.

“It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic.”

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

Meri and Kody announced the end of their union in January.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they said back then

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Meri, however, has never really made any secret of her desire to fix things with Kody — despite the two having not been intimate in over a decade.

“That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” Meri admitted last year.

“I would love it if he would hold my hand.

“I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have.

“This is my family.”