Tori Spelling’s Boob Job Gone Wrong: What Happened After ‘Multiple’ Surgeries 

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling knows you’re looking at her boobs.

As the newest contestant on Dancing With The Stars, the 90’s icon will be squeezing into little dresses and twirling about all season. Given how revealing these outfits can be, Tori is anticipating all the conversation about how she looks.

And she’s getting ahead of it!

In case you are wondering, yes, Tori Spelling has had a boob job. Several in fact.

But before you start to judge, you should hear the whole story. It’s actually not very pretty – though Tori’s making the best of it!

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Tori Spelling’s First Boob Job

“My boobs? Which version of them?”

That was the joke Tori made on her podcast MISpelling a few weeks before joining the cast of DWTS.

Responding to a listener who asked, “Did you get your boobs done in a van down by the river?” Tori shared her long history of plastic surgery, starting when she was 19.

When she had her first breast augmentation surgery, it was “like, a 32B, maybe an A plus — like, or minus,” according to her and wanted them to look “fuller”.

But when a stripper her boyfriend introduced her to sent her to a place in a strip mall – “you can’t make this up!” – Tori had reservations.

“I was like, ‘Uh, this isn’t Beverly Hills. What’s happening?’ I was confused, and now I know, hey, you can get everything done in a strip mall. I was concerned, but of course I didn’t say anything, and I got them done.”

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

How Being a Mom Changed Her Body

Years and many other surgeries later, Tori found herself the mother of 5 kids – and her body had “changed”.

While a guest on Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast in 2021, she talked about getting another boob job after giving birth to her last child.

“No one told me when you get them done,” Tori lamented to Jana, “that you have to get them redone in 10 years.”

Tori confessed that she was “still trying to lose the baby weight,” but would then be ready for a refresh.

But then she got a divorce from her longtime husband, Dean McDemott. And then her host got a deadly infestation of mold and she was forced to move out of her home with her 5 kids.

To this day, she’s still renting!

This, on top of all of her money troubles as likely meant plastic surgery hasn’t been a priority. So then, why are people still chattering about her boobs?

It’s because of what she has dubbed “her party trick.”

(Brian Bowen Smith/FOX)

The “Crevice” Between Her Boobs

Returning to her podcast, Tori dove into the comments section to address a question she gets asked constantly about her boobs.

“I get comments, for years about, like, “fix that like that thing between your boobs,” she explains, referring to the space between her breasts.

She’s aware that fans have noticed the “gaping hole” or “crevice,” as she calls it, but explains that it’s “a bone thing.”

More specifically, it’s called a pectus excavatum, a congenital chest wall deformity also known as “sunken chest”, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Tori doesn’t elaborate further on the condition, like if it causes her any pain, but she does insist that even if she had”50 million boob jobs”, the space wouldn’t go away.

However, she’s also learned how to turn the negative into a positive. She now has a “party trick” where she can stick anything between her breasts and stand up. She demonstrates with her podcast mic.

Beat that, Joe Rogan!