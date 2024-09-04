Amy Slaton Under CPS Investigation: Will She Lose Her Kids in Wake of Arrest?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you have undoubtedly heard about by now, Amy Slaton was arrested this week.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star was taken into custody after a rather strange situation:

Slaton was bitten by a camel at a zoo in Tennessee (and was taken away in a stretcher as a result)… and, in the process of authorities checking up on her afterward, was found to reportedly be in possession of marijuana and mushrooms.

The TLC personality was then booked on charges of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI substances; along with two counts of child endangerment.

Amy Slaton during a scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Wrote the local police department on Facebook after the arrest was made:

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

While Slaton is likely worried about her legal fate, however, we’ve also now learned that she may have a reason to be concerned about her personal future as well.

Specifically, and most troublesome for the mother of two, Slaton may lose custody of her kids.

Amy Slaton looks very unhappy here to have been arrested in September 2024. (Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

According to Us Weekly, via Public Information Officer Stephen Sutton, Child Protective Services is looking into what transpired with Amy Slaton.

He told this tabloid on September 3 that “a plan has been put in motion involving the parents and there is still ongoing investigation as to where the kids will be placed.”

Slaton shares four-year old son Gage and two-year old son Glenn with ex-husband Michael Halterman; at the moment, she has the children 70% of the time.

It remains unclear whether these toddlers were present when their mom was arrested — but it’s worth emphasizing that she has been charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Amy Slaton is pictured here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was in the car with Slaton and has been charged with the same alleged crimes.

“We have these drugs in the car and two people and two kids,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement, seemingly confirming that Gage and Glenn were, indeed, present.

As of Monday night, Slaton and Lavvorn were still in custody and awaiting their bond hearing.

We cannot verify at this time whether her kids are with their dad or who has custody of them at the moment.

Amy Slaton looks very distraught in this scene from her reality show. (TLC)

Since Halterman filed for divorce in March 2023 after four years of marriage, Slaton has shared details of subsequent relationships with her fans on social media, although we’ve never heard of this Brian person before.

Last we heard, Slaton was dating someone named Kevin.

But that relationship came to an ugly end.

“I love yall it been ruff few days and f-ck him!” Amy wrote in the comments of a March 11 TikTok. “Not crying over his loser ass.”

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Amy Slaton has starred on 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside her sibling, Tammy Slaton, since 2020.

The TLC series follows the women through their daily lives during their respective weight loss journeys. It also chronicles their personal lives, which included Amy’s split last year from her husband.

Neither Michael nor Tammy has spoken publicly about Amy’s arrest.

The star herself has not yet released any sort of statement, either.