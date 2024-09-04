Rachael Ray Health Concerns Erupt After She Slurs In Worrisome Video

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Fans are voicing Rachael Ray health concerns after an episode of her new show aired featuring the reigning queen of the kitchen in the distress.

After 17 seasons, Rachael Ray’s talk show came to an end. But she remains a culinary icon and a cultural cornerstone across America.

Now, however, fans are downright worried.

Rachael Ray appeared to slur her words in a recent video. Is her health in decline, or is something else going on?

Rachael Ray gives a culinary demonstration during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations at Pier 76 on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

A new Rachael Ray video has fans feeling troubled

At the onset of September, Rachael Ray took to her Instagram page to post a tribute.

She was honoring the late Tony Bennett while making his favorite dish. The celebrity chef prepared ossobuco, a meal consisting of veal shanks, polenta, and bread.

During the video, she shared a story of having invited Tony Bennett and his wife, Susan Crow, for dinner. There was a mishap involving his chair slipping on her floor, though it all worked out okay.

At the moment, however, fans seem more worried about Rachael Ray and her health than about the late music legend. He passed away in July of 2023 — whereas Rachael Ray is very much alive.

The video that she posted to Instagram seemed — according to her own fans — to show the beloved TV chef slurring her words.

Slurred words can be a symptom of many things. The most mild are side effects of medications and simple tiredness. But it can also be a massive red flag of worrisome neurological conditions.

Rachael Ray attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

On Instagram, Rachael Ray’s own followers — fans and critics alike — voiced worries about her health.

“I love you but are you ok? I’m seriously concerned,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked: “Wait! What’s going on with Rachael Ray?”

Chef Rachael Ray onstage during a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

“Is she slurring or am I slurring,” quipped another commenter.

“Rachel is in a bit of trouble?!” another Instagram user asked. “I hope someone is just as concerned as I am?”

Sometimes, people’s earliest symptoms of serious ailments manifest in videos. But cases of famous people receiving a diagnosis after fan outcry are extremely rare. And, sensibly, a lot of commenters were hesitant to assume that something is horribly wrong.

Rachael Ray gives a culinary demonstration during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations at Pier 76 on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

“She’s aging like the rest of us. Maybe she has a medical condition, maybe she is on medication. Regardless, no need to be mean,” suggested one supporter.

“She’s aging well the normal way no plastic surgery or doing it like every one else … get real people … all people judging about how all this celebrity are plastic surgery breast, lip, butt, anything and she’s just like us again the natural way so yes this is a shock to you all … Go Rachael do your thing and thank you for showing us the real you,” another wrote, seemingly in stream-of-consciousness.

And yet another commenter admonished: “My goodness, all you perfect people making the most awful, hateful comments. MOVE ALONG!”

Unfortunately, the “be kind” comments are not very helpful. Unfortunately, there’s a vast swath of the internet that cannot differentiate between deliberate cruelty and simply pointing out that something is wrong.

In this case, we don’t get the impression that Instagram users were trying to “bully” Rachael Ray. There seemed to be genuine concern.

We all hope that Rachael Ray is okay. She could have, very simply, been a little tired.