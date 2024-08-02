Tori Spelling Joining OnlyFans: I’ll Do It to Send My Kids to College!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tori Spelling is joining OnlyFans. It’s worked for other nepo babies. Will it work for her?

While Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott butt heads about spousal support during their divorce, they agree on one thing: their kids deserve a future.

Tori and Dean share five children. Wherever the end of their long-troubled marriage takes them, their kids must come first.

To that end, Tori says that she’s joining OnlyFans — as a way to put her kids through college.

Tori Spelling attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling share five children

Liam McDermott is 17 years old. Stella is 16. Hattie is 12. Finn is 11. And Beau, their youngest, is 7 years old.

More than one year ago, in June of 2023, Dean McDermott — following months of reports that their marriage was doing well, but also following the family fleeing their mold-infested home — announced that he and Tori were separating.

Since then, many of their erstwhile problems have come to light. One factor in their struggles that was not a surprise to anyone was money. Between the ups and downs of their careers and the long shadow of Tori’s late TV mega-producer father, finances were always a factor.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And money was on Tori Spelling’s mind on the August 1 episode of her podcast as she spoke to guest William Shatner.

During Thursday’s episode of the misSPELLING podcast, Tori and the Star Trek OG were discussing how expensive universities have become.

This is how Tori brought up the idea of joining OnlyFans, apparently to fund her children’s college educations. This is also when William Shatner confessed that he didn’t know what OnlyFans is.

William Shatner makes space-related press announcement with Space Crystals LLC at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt on July 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

What is OnlyFans, exactly?

After Shatner confessed his ignorance (to be fair, he is 93 years old), Tori explained the basics.

OnlyFans is an adult media subscription platform. Adults can sign up to be creators, selling photos and videos either to all subscribers or on a pay-per-view model. And others can subscribe and make itemized purchases from these creators.

Tori even delved into how OnlyFans at one time catered to people who were “along the lines” of sex workers. Just to clarify, even people simply selling foot pics on OnlyFans are sex workers, just like creators who use the platform for softcore or hardcore porn, just like strippers. Except, of course, that full service sex work is still illegal in most parts of the US.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Many creators on OnlyFans use it to supplement their income. Despite extended low unemployment across America in recent years, most jobs simply do not pay enough. Pulling in just another few hundred dollars per month can make a huge difference.

Only a rare few can use OnlyFans to create fabulous wealth for themselves. Those people are in two categories: porn stars and people who were already famous.

As Tori explained to the Miss Congeniality star, actors, comedians, and others have been making money from fans using OnlyFans. And she wants a piece of the action for herself.

William Shatner attends the “You Can Call Me Bill” world premiere during 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stateside Theater on March 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Will these Tori Spelling OnlyFans plans work out?

When William Shatner had still more questions, Tori described how sometimes creators will post thirst traps — like bikini photos that would probably be just fine even on a prude site like Instagram. Then fans might pay a fee to see something more risque, like nudity.

“Everything showing?” a seemingly stunned William Shatner asked.

“If you want,” Tori Spelling explained. “If you choose.”

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Various famous actresses, including those of Tori Spelling’s age group, have seen success on OnlyFans.

In some cases, these were actors whose careers had already heavily featured their looks and sexuality. Memorably, Aaron Spelling kept Tori’s role on 90210 extremely chaste … which may mean that there are fewer nostalgic Gen Xers looking to slide money her way.

We’d all love to see Tori Spelling make bank on OnlyFans. She could do well. Certainly, her friend Denise Richards has enjoyed herself on the platform.

In early 2024, Tori Spelling opened up about following Denise Richards under a fake name and paying her hundreds of dollars during a very short window. (Honestly, following an OnlyFans creator who’s your friend is great — but maybe make sure that they know and are comfortable with it)

Maybe Tori will find that her own friends lovingly cyberstalk her in the same way to fill her virtual tip jar.

Or maybe this whole interview will make certain that Candy Spelling sets up college funds for her grandchildren if she has not already.