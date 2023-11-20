Last week, Dean McDermott confessed to wronging Tori Spelling in many ways during their 18-year marriage.

He opened up about his years of struggling with substance abuse, including alcohol and prescription medicine.

However, his wrongs — and even Tori’s — were not the only notable topic.

Dean points the finger at Candy as a “malign” presence in the marriage. And he says that, contrary to what many believe, she has never supported the family financially.

Tori Spelling took to Instagram and shared this throwback selfie of herself with mom Candy Spelling. She attached a tribute to Candy’s birthday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

During Dean McDermott’s lengthy interview with The Daily Mail, he spoke of meeting Tori’s late father. He referred to Aaron Spelling only as “Mr. Spelling.”

He praised the late television producer’s charisma and kindness.

Aaron passed away in 2006. Tori and her brother, Randy, each received only $800,000. The rest of his more than half a billion fortune remained with his widow, Candy.

Dean McDermott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to Dean, Candy Spelling never tried to bond with or befriend him. This placed a lasting strain on his marriage to her daughter.

“I haven’t spent a lot of time with her, and we didn’t from the beginning,” he confirmed. “It is unfortunate she never tried to get to know me.”

Dean added: “It wasn’t for lack of an effort on my part – she just didn’t want to know and brushed off everything I tried to do.”

Candy Spelling attends the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on September 11, 2022. Her pink ensemble is really living up to her name — because she looks like candy. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

“It was difficult for Tori. Here’s the man that she loves and married and there’s no relationship with the mother-in-law. I think that would hurt anybody,” Dean described.

According to him, Candy hasn’t seen her five grandchildren much. And he claimed that she does nothing to financially support her daughter or grandkids.

For many years, most have believed that Candy provides some sort of support for Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. Dean is saying that this is not the case.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and kids Liam, Finn, Stella, Beau, Hattie, Jack, and Lola arrive at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

“It’s your daughter. It’s your flesh and blood and it’s your grand babies,” Dean expressed. “And for someone who is so blessed to have so much, it would be really nice for her to share with her daughter.”

He continued: “As I have said to Candy, I don’t want any of it [for myself]. I’m not interested. I would just like it if as a mother you would reach out and help your daughter and your son, Randy, who is a beautiful guy. He’s such an amazing man.”

Dean detailed: “He’s a life coach and doing wonderful things. These are wonderful kids. These are both wonderful kids that came from privilege and deserve to be happy and to share in that, in my opinion.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Dean noted that the unexpectedly low inheritance so early in their relationship was a shock.

“It was a financial pressure for us because we were starting out in our relationship,” he recalled. “And neither one of us brought a lot to the table.”

Dean added: “But with that said, Tori wasn’t expecting anything. She’s always looked at it as it’s her father’s money and he can do with it as he wishes – she’s always maintained that.”

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Tori as a person is a beautiful, kind and loving soul,” he praised his ex.

‘She’s generous to a fault,” Dean gushed. “She puts everybody before herself, even to the detriment of her physical and mental health.”

Dean went on: “I’ve never met a more generous, hardworking person in my life. I couldn’t appreciate Tori and what she brought to the relationship.”

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Speaking again of his mother-in-law as a malign presence in his erstwhile marriage, his priority now is for his own children.

“I think the real shame is for her to miss out on these wonderful children,” Dean emphasized. “Because they are really beautiful children. They’re very gifted and special.”

Perhaps this divorce will help Tori and her kids grow closer to Candy. Or maybe not. Some issues may be deeper than her marriage.