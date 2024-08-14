Tori Spelling: I Once Tried to Stab My Brother!

Give Tori Spelling credit, folks:

The actress has always kept things very real with her fans, followers and podcast listeners.

This is someone who has admitted she may start an OnlyFans account to get her kids through college… and also someone who confesses that she uses Ozempic.

Now, via the latest edition of her misSPELLING podcast?

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum sat down with her brother, Randy Spelling, and talked openly about how the siblings didn’t exactly always get along.

“I think people from the outside perspective probably think there’s nothing relatable about our childhood,” Tori said on August 13, adding by way of an extreme example:

“We still had the sibling relationship and we still had the fights, the fun times, all of it. There was the time I tried to stab you.”

We’re sorry. The time you WHAT, Tori?!?!?!?!?!?

Tori Spelling attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Gift Lounge at The Kia Forum on December 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The long-time star noted that her weapons of choice were “a letter opener and a rock.”

We guess it could have been worse in that case.

Tori and Randy estimate that they were 14 and 8 or 9 years old, respectively, at the time of the stabbing attempt.

And as the actress explained, she had just started at a new school and had a new set of friends she would call every day/night… which caused tension inside of the Spelling household.

“You would always be at the door,” she recalled to her brother on air. “And you’d always be listening!”

Tori Spelling attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Randy defended himself in an honest and sympathetic manner, saying simply: “I just wanted attention. That’s so sad.”

The night she wielded her aforementioned weapons, Spelling recalled going “bat s–t f–king crazy,” saying:

“I threw open the door, grabbed my crystal, King Arthur sword in the stone, pulled up my letter opener, and I ran out and tried to stab him.”

She then compared losing it in this manner to the last fight she had with ex-husband Dean McDermott, back in 2023.

“The final fight Dean and I had,” she said. “I smashed my baked potato across the kitchen with inhuman strength.”

Spelling and McDermott finalized their divorce in March.