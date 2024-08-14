Ben Affleck Accused of ‘Gaslighting’ Jennifer Lopez Amid Ongoing Divorce Drama

Ben Affleck has been accused of “gaslighting” Jennifer Lopez amid the couple’s ongoing marital crisis.

Rumors that Ben and Jen are on the verge of divorce have been circulating for months.

But the A-listers have yet to make an announcement indicating that they’ve gone their separate ways.

Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

So what’s going on here? Are Ben and Jen working on their marriage, or are they just keeping up appearances for the sake of their careers?

There have been many conflicting reports on the situation.

And according to one insider, even Jen is confused about what’s really going on.

Is Ben Affleck ‘Gaslighting’ Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

According to a new report from In Touch, Ben has been playing mind games with Jen.

For example, he’s now in the habit of wearing his wedding ring on some occasions but ditching it at other times.

And even though Ben was not on hand for Jen’s recent 55th birthday party, he still managed to make his presence felt.

Is Ben Playing Real Estate Mind Games?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

“The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her,” the source adds.

“Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her.”

The insider says that Jen is infuriated by Ben’s claims that all of his recent maneuvers have been carried out for her protection.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow … it was shocking.” says the source.

“It makes J. Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic.”

Is There Any Hope For a Reconciliation?

It’s still unclear what the future holds for Ben and Jen.

But the insider says there’s little hope for a reunion.

Jennifer Lopez and husband US actor Ben Affleck arrive for Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now Ben and J. Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J. Lo doesn’t know how it came to this,” says the source.

“She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside.”

We’d love to see these two patch things up.

But it sounds more and more like Ben and Jen are soon to announce a split.