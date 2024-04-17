Tori Spelling Admits to Using Controversial Weight-Loss Meds Ozempic, Mounjaro

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling is not an Ozempic girlie, but she tried it. Then she found a similar medication that worked for her.

In the wake of her 2023 split from Dean McDermott, various fans have worried about Tori’s ultra-slim figure.

These health concerns included speculation that Tori might be using controversial luxury weight-loss injections to slim down for a hot divorce bod.

It turns out that these anxious fans were half-right. Tori has used Ozempic and Mounjaro … but not to get a revenge body.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ozempic ‘didn’t work’ for Tori Spelling

Speaking on the Tuesday, April 16 episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, Tori Spelling opened up about how she used Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Specifically, it stems from her efforts to “bounce back” and lose her pregnancy weight after giving birth to her youngest, Beau, in March of 2017.

“I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now,” Tori confessed on her podcast.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I tried Ozempic and it didn’t work for me,” Tori then revealed.

Tori, who of course rose to fame during the absolute height of our culture’s obsession with body-shaming, is aware of how society has shifted — somewhat.

“It’s a different time,” she noted, “so I don’t feel ashamed saying that.”

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tori’s fifth pregnancy was different than the others

“I couldn’t lose the baby weight,” Tori explained. This was different than it had been with her previous pregnancies.

“I was lucky enough that with four of my babies, I lost the baby weight afterward,” Tori reflected of having Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn.

Losing weight after giving birth hinges upon many factors. Major ones include genetics, including the genetics of the baby (the placenta sets so many of the rules for the pregnancy), and also age. Tori was of course just a little older when she had Beau than when she had the others.

Obviously, losing weight is not always the healthiest option, is not always feasible, and has no positive or negative moral value. However, Tori is clearly aware that much of society is playing catch-up.

During the podcast, she noted how she felt “fortunate” to have remained naturally slender. She’s not a fan of drinking water or working out, so before giving birth to Beau, she just remained skinny without effort.

“My whole life I didn’t diet,” Tori recalled. “I was born with really good genes.”

Tori Spelling attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Things changed for Tori Spelling in 2017

“After Beau I was 160 and I couldn’t lose the weight,” Tori recalled. Before that, her heaviest weight had been 120.

“The doctor was like, ‘Well it’s an age thing,’” Tori reported. She was 44 at the time.

Eating protein and practicing intermittent fasting “just wasn’t working,” she noted. So she tried something new.

Tori Spelling attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What changed? Tori went to her doctor for hormone treatments for menopause. That was when she decided to give the diabetes medications a whirl. First Ozempic and then, when that did not produce the desired results, Mounjaro.

“I’m no longer on it but I did lose weight,” Tori said of Mounjaro. “I haven’t been on it since end of January.”

She then added: “I did go off of it because I didn’t want to lose too much weight.”