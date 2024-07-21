Joe Biden: I’m Done, Folks! VOTE FOR KAMALA!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Well, then.

On Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek a second term in the Oval Office, releasing a statement that confirmed he is:

First, dropping out the general election.

Second, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the job he’s held over the last three-plus years.

Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans.

“We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

“Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world.”

(Twitter)

Prior to dropping his political bombshell, Biden continued:

“America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

“I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

“We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy, And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The President had been under tremendous pressure to reconsider his future after an abysmal debate against Donald Trump last month… one in which he often seemed confused on stage and one in which he quite often lost his train of thought.

Following a number of other public appearance that called into question his mental capabilities, higher-ups in the Democratic Party began to call for Biden to drop out of the Presidential race.

He has now done so.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Joe Biden wrote.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. A shooter opened fire injuring former President Trump, killing one audience member, and injuring two others during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden then said he will “speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision,” noting , “For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected.

“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” he concluded.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a meeting of the heads of state of the North Atlantic Council at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A short time after this post rocked the free world, Biden all but assured that Harris would be named the Democratic nominee at the party’s convention in mid-August.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” he said.

“And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.

“Let’s do this.”

Joe Biden is out. Kamala Harris is in. And Donald Trump is scared. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump has thus far taken shots at Biden on social media, but his Vice Presidential partner, J.D. Vance, just said the following:

Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way.

Over the last four years she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries.

She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity–saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job.

President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever’s at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on.

For the first time in a very long time, Democrats now share that same sentiment. It is SO very much on.