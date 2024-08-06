Jessica Simpson Responds to Rumor That She’s Drinking Again

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson would like everyone to know that she remains firmly on the wagon.

On August 5, the artist shared a photo on Instagram celebrating her son Ace’s 11th birthday, not expecting it to receive much fanfare.

And certainly not to generate any controversy.

But then the 44-year received an unrelated remark from a follower who told her to “STOP DRINKING,” and she just had to respond.

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” the singer wrote. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”

Following this response, the Instagram user immediately backtracked and apologized for the assumption.

Back in March, friends allegedly grew concerned that Simpson was spiraling and headed toward some sort of relapse.

But that concern appears to have been for naught, as the pop star has remained committed to her sobriety… which Simpson opened up about in 2020.

“I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself…and that was with alcohol,” Simpson said on The Today Show at the time.

“I would say it openly to everyone. ‘I know. I know, I’ll stop soon. I’ll cut back.’ For me to cut back, like I’m an all or nothing girl, and so I didn’t know it was a problem until it was.”

Simpson went on to praise her husband for his support back then, saying Eric Johnson gave up drinking as soon as she did.

“[I carried around a cup that] was always filled to the rim with alcohol. I just realized that I had to surrender. It was time. I had to give it up and I was ready,” Simpson added years ago of her decision to kick the habit.

Back in 2021, the singer also celebrated her progress while sharing a photo of herself from her first day without alcohol on Instagram… detailing how she felt at the beginning of her healthy journey.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

Concluded an inspiring Jessica Simpson at that time:

The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage.

I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.