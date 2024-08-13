Selling Sunset Season 8 Trailer Teases Chelsea Lazkani Divorce Drama: What’s the …

Chelsea Lazkani and her divorce are front and center in the first trailer for Selling Sunset Season 8.

And so is an apparent secret that may tear the cast of this Netflix reality show apart.

On Tuesday, the streaming platform released footage from upcoming episodes, which will return to the aforementioned service on September 6.

Chelsea Lazkani sheds a tear on Season 8 of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

The main focus of this preview focuses on Lazkani filing paperwork to end her seven-year long marriage to husband Jeff, who submitted his own legal response to this filing on April 2 … which requested possession of the former couple’s Manhattan Beach property.

As for what led to this split?

That question hangs over the entire promo.

“I heard information,” Cast member Nicole Young said at one point. “That could really affect families, marriages.”

While it’s not confirmed exactly about whom Nicole is talking here, an unnamed newcomer’s addition is much more blunt, stating on air:

“I did hear something about Chelsea’s husband.”

(Netflix)

In April, Jeff said in his declaration that Chelsea had been “exhibiting suspicious behavior,” essentially accusing his estranged spouse of stealing from him.

In this same document, Jeff — who shares children Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3, with the Netflix personality — alleged that there have been times when Lazkani “would start an altercation with me, only to pull out her cell phone and record my response, as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me.”

He also said Chelsea has been “capable of being physically violent and aggressive,” citing examples of her breaking his glasses and causing a small cut on the side of his face.

(Netflix)

Back to the Season 8 trailer:

At another point, we see Bre Tiesi covering her mouth in shock, while fellow stars Mary Bonnet and Chrishell Stause pass around a phone, jaws agape over whatever is appearing on the screen in front of them.

“They say don’t shoot the messenger,” Bre says in a voiceover, as she can be seen walking to meet Chelsea at a restaurant. “But she’s definitely going to shoot me.”

We aren’t witness to this exchange.

But we do see Chelsea shedding tears in a confessional while she says to the camera: “I don’t wanna do this. I can’t do this.”

A poster for the new season of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

Elsewhere on Season 8, Mary and Romain Bonnet, as well as Brett Oppenheim, will return as regulars.

We’ll also meet new star Alanna Whittaker, while there will be some tension between exes Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

As one of the cast promises at the trailer’s close:

“Relationships, friendships… everything’s gonna change.”