Demi Engemann’s Husband & Their Controversial Marriage, Explained

Demi Engemann and her husband make some of her fans a little queasy.

Like other members of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Demi Engemann is a MomTok momfluencer.

Her entire life is about to be further exposed through the reality show, including the details of her marriage.

Right away, unfamiliar viewers may be shocked to learn about the extreme age game between Demi and her husband. Her own fans are begging her to stop talking about it.

But who exactly is Demi Engemann’s husband. Strap in, because this story is A MESS.

Speaking into a microphone on YouTube, Demi Engemann discusses tattoo goals relating to her husband. (Image Credit: YouTube/Mark McCormack)

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Meet Demi Engemann and Her Husband

Demi Engemann is 30 years old. She and husband Bret share a blended family with three children, one from her previous marriage and two from his.

The momfluencer also boasts over 300,000 TikTok followers — a number that is sure to grow with the September 6 premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu.

It’s looking like Demi will inevitably be less controversial than castmate Taylor Frankie Paul. But she definitely seems to have more skeletons in her closet than Jen Affleck.

During the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives trailer, Demi Engemann has quite a reaction to what she’s hearing. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Long before her Hulu debut, Demi Engemann spoke on social media about her husband, Bret Engemann.

Bret was a quarterback for Brigham Young University. Though his current and ex wife have been on reality television, his BYU career arguably remains his biggest claim to fame.

Demi is 30. Bret is 46. That age gap is substantial, but not so unusual. However, Demi has made certain that followers know that it was a much bigger deal when the two first met.

Demi Engemann speaks about her goals for ketamine treatments. (Image Credit: YouTube/NuLife Medical)

Bret Engemann was 26 and Demi was 10 when they met

As Demi explained on TikTok, she was only 10 years old when she met 26-year-old Bret. To be clear, this is absolutely not when the two began dating. (And it seems likely that Bret didn’t think anything of “meeting” a random child.) Nevertheless, it made people truly uncomfy to know this little detail.

In reality, Demi and Bret only got together about three years ago, in 2021. So this is not the horror story that Demi’s sensational posts might suggest.

Like so many of her castmates, Demi married and became a parent at a very young age. By the time that she was 24, she was divorced single mom with a 3-year-old.

As Mikayla Matthews showcased on her TikTok, at least some of Demi’s castmates believe that Bret is the handsomest of the group’s husbands.

Even though Demi has fully admitted that people sometimes mistake her 16-years-older husband for her father.

Countless fans and commenters have begged Demi to stop highlighting the age gap and the extremely young age at which she met her already-adult husband. Sometimes, people would do better to share less.

Bret Engemann gives his part of a lengthy interview on YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube/Mark McCormack)

Who is Bret’s ex?

Like Demi, this is not Bret’s first marriage. Bret Engemann was previously married to Angie Harrington. Many reality TV viewers recognize that name, because she appeared on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bret and Angie met in college. They married and had two children — both sons — before parting ways.

Though reality TV had not yet entered their lives, Bret’s BYU football career meant that their divorce was a hot topic among some folks in Utah. Though Angie gives the impression of being a fame-seeker, she told the Salt Lake City Tribune that she did not enjoy all of the attention from the divorce.

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Angie Harrington gave viewers the impression that she desperately seeks reality TV fame. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It’s unclear how much Demi Engemann’s husband will feature on the eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when they drop on Hulu on September 6.

However, the husbands are not irrelevant to the premise of the reality series. In some case, spouses are clashing over gender roles within their somewhat notorious church.

And a huge component of the show is a “swinging scandal” in which at least one wife took things further than her marriage allowed. Even if this did not involve Bret or Demi at all, it’s clear that some of these momfluencers were eyeing each other’s husbands.