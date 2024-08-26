'Survivor' Season 50: Jeff Probst's Handpicked Cast & Spoilers, Revealed

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Survivor fans, whether you believe it or not, the iconic reality TV show is preparing for its monumental 50th season

As the series continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling blend of strategy, survival, and human drama, Season 50 promises to be a landmark event in the show’s history.

Though we still have a bit of wait until we get to watch all the action unfold,

With tantalizing hints about the cast, air date, and Jeff Probst’s involvement have be shared by none other than the host and showrunner himself.

And there’s plenty to get excited about!

Winner Yul Kwon attends the “Survivor: Cook Islands” Finale at CBS Television City on December 17, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Season 50 Cast: A Celebration of ‘Survivor’ Legends

Season 50 of Survivor is shaping up to be an epic reunion of some of the most memorable contestants from the show’s past.

Just like season 40, fans can expect a mix of mostly returning players and perhaps some fresh faces for the 50th anniversary. In short, Jeff Probst is keen to make it an unforgettable season.

“We’re trying to figure out who’s gonna play in Survivor 50,” he shared with Variety ahead of the season 47.

“We know it’s gonna be returning players. We started out with a list of around 200, like, every person we would like to see, regardless of whether they want to do it or not. And then we got the list down to 125 and now I have it down to around 100.”

While Jeff is carefully curating selection of participants, the final roster will remain under wraps for a long time, given that we’re a few years away from the season even airing.

Still, viewers should prepare themselves for fan-favorites who made a significant mark on the show to make a comeback, if Jeff has anything to say about it.

““Fifty’s gotta be a celebration. Let’s do a great season of Survivor but put an emphasis on the word ‘fun.’

Jeff Probst attends the premiere of CBS’ “Survivor” 20th Season at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on February 10, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

When Will the Season 50 Air?

Now, this question is a bit tricky to answer.

But Jeff has clued us in on this as well.

“I’m in post-production on 47,” he told Variety, a few weeks ahead of the premiere date, September 18. From there, he admits that 48 is currently in production, while 49 and 50 are in progress.

“I’m starting casting on 49, and then we have 50 coming up this year, so that’s a bigger thing,” he explains.

That means, he’s working on 49 and 50 at the same time!

Which means fans should be ready for Survivor Season 50 to hit our screens in 2025, perhaps the fall, if we’re lucky.

While the exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed, with the show’s track record of premiering in late winter or early spring, it’s safe to say that Season 50 will likely follow suit.

Really, Jeff just needs to land on that cast, and things can MOVE!

Host Jeff Probst (on monitor)speaks to contestants during the “Survivor: Cook Islands” Finale at CBS Television City on December 17, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

What Will Be The Theme ‘Survivor’ Season 50?

Ah, a good question.

Season 50 is set to be an extraordinary chapter in Survivor’s legacy, but many wonder if the show will feature regular game play or a twist.

Longtime fans will remember season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains and season 16’s Fans vs. Favorites. Then, most recently, there was season 40’s Winners at War, which brought back 20 previous winners for a chance to repeat their success and net a $2 million prize.

But if there is a theme for the 50th, Jeff’s not ready to share. So, he’s playing coy.

“We have not come up with our idea for 50 yet,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly.

“Obviously, we think about it. We still have 47, 48, and 49, and you might think I’m deflecting, but I don’t. To me, those are stress-inducing problems. What are we going to do in 47? 48? What are we going to do in 49?”

“Then, if we get to 50, what are we going to do? And how do you top Winners at War? What is the idea that would be fun to do? I don’t know. We’re working on it, dreaming about it a lot. Don’t have the answer yet.”

Producer Mark Burnett and Television host Jeff Probst attend the ‘Survivor: 15 Years, 30 Seasons’ celebration held at The Paley Center for Media on February 17, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Jeff Probst Still At The Helm: The Heart and Soul of ‘Survivor’

Jeff Probst has been the show’s beloved host and executive producer for what seems like forever – and he’s looking to keep it that way.

While there has been murmurs of Jeff retiring, it’s very unlikely that will happen before the 50th season, if ever.

And for Season 50, he promises to bring the same level of enthusiasm and innovation that fans have come to expect.

“Almost every day I’m touching ‘Survivor’ in some way,” Jeff said about his connection to the show.

Being so deeply involved means he will 100% be back as host for the 50th season – and he’s looking forward to it.

“We just did a big season with 40. ‘Winners at War’ was a battle. And we had a very clear theme: We’re going to give you every weapon we have and you all battle it out. Somebody’s going to end up bloody but victorious,” explained Jeff.

“So ‘Survivor’ 50 is not going to be that. Fifty’s gotta be a celebration. Let’s do a great season of ‘Survivor’ but put an emphasis on the word ‘fun.’ So, I’ve been going through these notes going, ‘That could be interesting,’ or — more often — ‘What were you thinking when you wrote that down because that makes no sense at all?’”