Meredith Marks: Yes, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Needs Fresh Faces!

By most accounts, Meredith Marks will return next season to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In a candid interview with Page Six this week, however, the reality star said she hopes this is NOT the case for other women on the Bravo franchise.

“I think we need people who are going to help bridge the gap. Obviously, we’re very divided right now. That’s a problem,” Marks told this outlet a few days ago, responding to reports that a cast shakeup is on the horizon.

Tension was evident throughout Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Most of it centered around Jen Shah, who will assuredly be off the air going forward because she’s about to begin a six-plus year stint in prison due to her role in orchestrating a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Shah wasn’t solely to blame for what insiders have described as darkness surrounding the cast, however.

Lisa Barlow and Marks herself have not reconnected ever since Barlow accused Marks of “f-cking half of New York” — among several other cruel claims — in a heated hot mic rant from Season 2.

Previously, Page Six alleged that producers “held auditions in the fall” for fresh faces, adding of their hopes/plans:

“They were looking to replace three [series regulars]. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent.”

As for who remains safe? Who viewers can count on seeing throughout Season 4?

Marks, Heather Gay, Barlow and Whitney Rose will all return, Page Six has written, which means both Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby may be seeking new employment in 2023.

Jen Shah is off The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City… and she’s also off to federal prison.

“It’s obviously really hard to have events and do things when we’re not getting along,” Marks told The New York Post of these casting rumors, possibly referring to the fact that no colleagues attended her recent cocktail party.

“So hopefully we have some people who can come in, lighten the mood and bridge the gap.”

Marks refused to discuss Shah’s prison sentencing with this publication, but she said the entire cast had “a lot of really heavy issues” that unfortunately brought the show down over its last set of episodes.

“It’s coincidence that it just sort of all unfolded together, and it’s just a lot,” she said. “It’s very heavy, and sometimes life is heavy.”

It’s true.

And sometimes you are sentenced to half a dozen years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars from senior citizens across the country.