Prince William & Queen Camilla: How Their Relationship Went From …

Prince William and Queen Camilla have never been bosom friends.

Given how Camilla’s relationship started with King Charles and the hell William’s mother, Princess Diana, went through, it’s understandable.

But decades have passed and circumstances have changed. Still, it hear those closest to the royal family explain, it’s only been in the last year that William and Camilla have found common ground.

In fact, before this year, Camilla actually described William and Kate Middleton as “disrespectful” and found “subtle” ways to remind the young royals who was actually next in line for the crown!

Britain’s Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a UK national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary commemorations of Allied amphibious landing (D-Day Landings) in France in 1944. (Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP)

Queen Camilla Kept ‘Disrespectful’ Prince William In Check

Just as William’s relationship with Queen Camilla has been rocky at best, so has his connection to his father. It’s taken years for the pair to finally see eye to eye. That is why that, whenever Camilla felt the Prince was not respecting his father, she would subtly make him pay for it, according to a new book.

According to royal correspondent and author Robert Jobson, via an excerpt from his upcoming book, “Catherine, the Princess of Wales,” there was one particular incident involving William and Kate Middleton that really stuck in Camilla’s craw.

Jobson recalled in the passage, obtained by the Mirror, that the young couple asked to join Charles and Camilla’s security convoy in leaving Windsor Castle once during the holidays. This was while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.

Charles and Camillia agreed, only to be kept waiting a “disrespectful” amount of time. So, Camilla sent the pair a “subtle” jab.

“When Charles was kept waiting several minutes for the couple, Camilla insisted they go without them,” Jobson wrote.

“As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance.”

Queen Camilla and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2024 in London, England. ((Photo by Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Times Have Changed For Camilla and William

That was then. Now, things are very different for the royal family.

In fact, William and Camilla have more in common than ever before, as both their spouses are battling cancer.

“They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the king and the princess recover,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

“Times of adversity often bring people much closer together. For all the progress that has been made in cancer treatment, it is still a scary thing.”

“And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses, too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all,” Bond added.

Camilla Stepping In For Queen Elizabeth In More Ways Than One

There were those who were floored when Elizabeth gave her consent for Camilla to be crowned Queen after her passing.

But having the HRH title isn’t the only role Camilla has stepped into .

The BBC royal correspondent aded that William and his stepmother started getting closer after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. In fact, he really has started to lean on her.

“When the late queen died, William spoke of how [Camilla] had been at his side at ‘the happiest moments’ and ‘saddest days of his life,’” Bond added. “Now, Camilla is sharing some of those times with him and it must surely cement their relationship.”

Queen Camilla speaks with Prince William at the ceremonial welcome during the state visit to the United Kingdom of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan at Horse Guards Parade on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Don’t Forget Prince Harry

Bonding with Camilla is also a result of William and Charles fractured relationship with Prince Harry.

To say that Harry has villainized Camilla in recent years may be an understatement. And that has not sat well with his father.

“I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News.

“There’s no criticism of Camilla. And unfortunately for Harry … Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was … the villain in the piece.”

Well, one son has turned over a new leaf. Time will tell if the royal family can be whole again once more.