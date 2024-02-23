Prince William Does NOT Want Harry Back as A Royal While Dad Battles Cancer: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Prince William doesn’t want Prince Harry anywhere near the Royal firm.

Even last year, we heard ugly whispers about Prince William wanting to exclude Harry from family events — even holidays.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has not, it seems, changed his attitude towards his independent-minded brother.

Now, a royal expert explains that William believes that blocking Harry from the family will somehow “protect” his wife.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021. (Photo Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Why is Prince William icing out Prince Harry?

Royal expert Helena Chard spoke to Fox News recently about Prince William’s beef with Harry.

“Prince William has his own private turmoil,” Chard explained. “He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him.”

Apparently, this means working to (preemptively) block Harry from any kind of return to the royal fold.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Last week, Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview reportedly infuriated the royals. There are, suffice it to say, control issues at work.

At the time, Harry sounded optimistic about a “reunifying effect” with his family. Some members of the royal family have treated him as a black sheep for choosing to live on his own terms, and for (gasp!) speaking and publishing a memoir about his own life.

“Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation,” Chard warned.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre on April 26, 2018. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Are Prince Harry and William even still on speaking terms?

At present, the public doesn’t believe that the brothers are speaking. Harry took a return trip to the UK to visit King Charles just a few weeks ago, and there is no indication that the princes saw each other.

Despite everything that the royal firm has put Harry and his wife through, Harry is willing to help during his father’s health crisis. That would include helping with royal duties in some capacity, if that’s what they need.

It’s unlikely that the family will take Harry up on this generous offer … because William reportedly would never allow it.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are seen during a visit to The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017. (Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William,” another royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, shared to the same outlet.

“Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity,” Schofield cautioned, “if Prince William has any influence over the situation.”

Schofield then added that William apparently believes “that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy. They are a liability to the family.”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 9, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Ultimately, that decision may remain up to King Charles, not to his son and heir. However, though Charles and Harry have met and spoken, there are no indications that Charles will ask Harry back to help shoulder any royal burdens.

And it’s not just about Harry. Reportedly, Charles does not plan to delegate many royal duties while he continues his cancer treatments.

Charles would like to mend fences with Harry. But that doesn’t mean that he needs Harry to fill in. William, meanwhile, seems to have a more hostile attitude.