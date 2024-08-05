The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Ends in Total Chaos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

As it turns out, sometimes you can believe everything you read on the Internet.

A few weeks ago, we reported that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 would wrap up in violent and ugly fashion.

And then the finale itself aired on Sunday night and… The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 wrapped up in violent and ugly fashion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Season 14. (Bravo)

Indeed, the anger-filled cast came together for what Dolores Catania deemed the “Last Supper” on this August 4 episode, with every woman sitting down for a meal at Rails restaurant.

“The theme of today is listening and letting everybody speak and being supportive,” Jennifer Fessler said early on.

However, this goal failed to be accomplished almost immediately after Danielle Cabral hurled a pitcher across the table at Jennifer Aydin, prompting producers to intervene and physically separate the women.

Amid chatter that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is getting canceled, further insults and words were exchanged from there, with each season-long feud simmering to a vicious boil…

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey poses for a promo pic. (Bravo)

Aydin and Cabral, of course, got into it earlier this season after Aydin accused her colleague of taking money from a charity event to repay herself for expenses.

On this finale, Aydin referenced this same allegation by claiming Cabral “can’t afford” to host such parties.

“You want my life. I get it,” Aydin said to Cabral at one point. “You get to my house, ‘This is what I want.’”

Cabral shot back, “I want nothing that you have. You have 18 f-cking bathrooms. Your house is empty.”

Cabral then attacked her costar’s marriage to Bill Aydin, trashing the union as follows:

“You are sad and I know you cry. I know you cry alone at home. I go home and my husband is waiting for me at the door.”

“Your husband with the boobs?” replied Cabral, which led to the aforementioned pitcher toss.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast gathers around on Season 14. (Bravo)

In the wake of Cabral’s outburst, Teresa Giudice made fun of the two women, a response Melissa Gorga deemed hypocritical when you consider Giudice’s table-flipping past.

“Cut it out? You’re the queen of this sh-t!” Gorga told her estranged sister-in-law. “They learned from the best, white trash!”

Teresa then cursed off Melissa a bunch of times, adding very simply: “My brother married a whore!”

These relatives have been at odds for years.

Melissa Gorga attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

This was all enough for Fessler to simply peace out.

“You guys, I’m going,” she announced to the group before leaving the establishment early. “I can’t mediate this. You guys have gotten used to this level of disgusting. I’m not used to it. I don’t want to be around this, it’s f–king gross.”

In a confessional, Fessler expressed regret. And annoyance.

“In my world, you smash glass or you break bread. They don’t really go together, right? Lunch is over,” she told the camera.

Teresa Giudice attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Giudice, meanwhile, was not content with only screaming at Gorga.

Remember when she accused Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, of being a drug dealer earlier this season?

“It’s not your f-cking place to talk about my f-cking husband,” Fuda yelled at her rival. “Stop talking about my f-cking husband!”

Giudice dropped more F-bombs in response and trashed Fuda as a “joke,” which led to Rachel going off even more.

“Keep my mother f-cking husband’s name out of your fat, f-cking hotdog-lipped mouth,” she fired back. “You’re a– needs to be checked!”

Jackie Goldschneider attends the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Smile Train)

Finally, Jackie Goldschneider admitted to having had Teresa’s husband’s ex-wife over to her house proper to that cringe video leaking online.

“I met with her,” Goldschneider told Giudice, referencing the ex-wife. “We hated each other, you went after my husband. But you know what? I’m glad that you know because I was always nervous that you were going to find out.”

And after Teresa started a cheating rumor about Goldschneider’s husband Evan, she actually understood her motives.

“I’m not surprised that Jackie talked to this person,” Giudice said in a confessional. “I get why she did it because she thinks I was trying to hurt her with the Evan rumor which, swear on my kids, I was not trying to hurt her.”

(Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

So, where could things go from here for The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Major changes appear to be ahead. The entire cast may be fired.

“Today’s meeting was a complete failure,” Gorga said in a finale confessional. “Pretty much everybody’s walking out the same way they walked in. Zero resolution.”

Catania, for her part, was in a state of mourning.

“Family is everything, but this group is no longer a family,” she sadded.

“How did it all come to this? It came out of really just people don’t know how to stop hating. It just built up and everybody just cuts so deep. It’s toxic. I look at this sit-down like a death.”