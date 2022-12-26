King Charles Honors Late Queen, SNUBS Harry and Meghan in First Christmas Address

King Charles III took to the airwaves on Sunday.

Broadcasting his first Christmas message as monarch, Charles referenced the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers in a seemingly heartfelt speech, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.

The 74-year old also empathized in the prerecorded message with citizens struggling to make ends meet “at a time of great anxiety and hardship,” an interesting message coming from someone who’s family is worth billions.

A family sits in a living room in Liverpool, as they watch Britain’s King Charles III delivering his first annual Christmas Day message, on television, on December 25, 2022. – King Charles III has hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the king’s remarks hearkened back to his world famous mother, who died in September at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” Charles said.

“We feel their absence that every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Charles immediately ascended to this useless role upon his mom’s passing. His coronation ceremony is scheduled for May.

Charles said he shared with his parent’s “a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others and to shine a light in the world around them,” continuing as follows:

“The essence of our community and the very foundation of our society” can be witnessed in “health and social care professionals and teachers and indeed all those working in public service whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities.”

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

For his televised holiday message, the king done a dark blue suit and stood by a Christmas tree at St. George’s Chapel, a church on the grounds of Windsor Castle where his mother and his father, Prince Philip, were buried.

Many viewers noted that he made no mention at all of his son, Harry, or his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The spouses quit their Royal Family duties in early 2020, of course, and have been making headlines of late for detailing their painful experiences within this famous clan via a Netflix documentary.

Charles has not commented on the program, but Prince William is reportedly irate over it.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

As part of the series, Markle emphasized the many death threats she received while living in the United Kingdom.

She also talked at length about the racism she faced as a member of the Royal Family.

There’s been talk that Charles may strip the couple of their titles in the wake of all this controversy.

But, again, he didn’t utter a word about them or any of these scandals while talking to his countrymen and women on Christmas.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock on September 7, 2022 in Lanark, Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visit Lanarkshire and the Scottish borders. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking over video footage of food banks and other charity work, the billionaire expressed sympathy for “those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm.”

The six-minute message wrapped up with an appeal to heed “the everlasting light” which, Charles said, was a key aspect of Elizabeth’s faith in God and belief in people.

“So whatever faith you have or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light and with the true humility that lies in our service to others that I believe we can find hope for the future,” he said.