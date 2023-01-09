Prince Harry BLASTS Camilla Parker Bowles In Scathing Interview: She's a Dangerous Villain!

Well, if the royal family enjoyed a sigh of relief after watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprisingly tame Netflix series, it seems that period of tranquility was short-lived.

Harry’s long-anticipated memoir won’t hit stores in the US until tomorrow, but thanks to some leaked excerpts and a whirlwind promotional tour, we already know that the Duke of Sussex did not go easy on his famously fussy kinfolk.

To the shock and chagrin of many royalists, Harry revealed that Prince William assaulted him in 2019, and that he’s no longer on speaking terms with his father or brother.

But while the William remarks have garnered the most headlines, Harry’s comments about his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, have been almost as scathing.

In both his book and the interviews he’s given to promote it, Harry portrays Camilla as a master manipulator and a destructive force within his family.

Appearing on Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes, Harry alleged that Camilla’s desire for positive publicity made her “dangerous” to his family’s reputation.

He claimed that said danger increased over the years, as his stepmother’s “connection with the press” improved.

Harry went on to claim that the relationship flourished due to “an open willingness on both sides to trade information.”

“[Her need to rehabilitate her image] made her dangerous because of the connections that she that she was forging within the British press,” he told Anderson Cooper.

“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information,” Harry continued.

“And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

In his book, Harry reveals that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, but she made it clear from the start that she would settle for nothing less than a royal wedding and a title.

“Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and with time, the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed),” Harry wrote.

“News stories started appearing in all the newspapers about her conversations with Willy, stories which recounted lots of small details, none of which came from my brother, of course,” he added.

In the end, of course, Charles and Camilla wed, and to the surprise of many, Queen Elizabeth decreed in 2020 that Camilla would gain the title of Queen Consort upon Charles’ ascension to the throne.

In other words, Camilla appears to have gotten exactly what she was after.

But if she was hoping for a reign free of internal conflict, she may be out of luck.

Harry seems intent on speaking his truth, regardless of the damage he might do to his stepmother’s reputation.